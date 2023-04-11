N.B. COVID-19 death toll increases by 2, positivity rate increases to 16%

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New Brunswick, while influenza cases have shot up, according to the province's weekly Respiratory Watch report.

The latest report, released on Tuesday, covers the Nov. 12-18 period and shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 161, from 122 the previous week. That means the positivity rate for the province increased from 13 to 16 per cent over the same period.

According to the report, "COVID-19 activity remains moderate; most indicators remained stable throughout the current reporting period."

Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, there were 71 COVID-related hospitalizations with five ICU admissions — all five of whom were 65 or older. That compares to 44 who required hospitalizations the previous week and three admitted to intensive care.

Two deaths were reported in week 46. Both people were 65 or older, and died between Aug. 27 and Nov. 18.

Fifteen lab-confirmed outbreaks were declared — four in nursing homes and 11 in other facilities. That is up from 11 in the previous two weeks.

Influenza numbers

The number of influenza cases, meanwhile, increased by almost nine-fold in the current report — from three the previous week to 26. That brings the total number of influenza cases reported this season to 48.

Four new hospitalizations were reported for influenza during the reporting period, and two ICU admissions. No deaths or outbreaks were reported.

CBC requested an interview Tuesday afternoon with outgoing Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell, but has had no response.

Number of confirmed cases by disease and report week, Aug. 27 to Nov. 18, 2023. (Government of New Brunswick)

48 Horizon health-care workers off sick

Horizon Health Network has 69 COVID-19 patients as of last Saturday, up slightly from 60 the previous week and 62 and 97 the weeks before, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

Five of the patients required intensive care, up from three the previous week.

The number of Horizon health-care workers off the job after testing positive for COVID-19 has jumped to 48, from 34 the previous week and 20 the week before that.

Horizon still has COVID-19 outbreaks on several hospital units, as of Tuesday. They include:

The Moncton Hospital — oncology, neurology, pediatrics, cardiology, and general surgery.

Miramichi Regional Hospital — cardiac stepdown/stroke.

Saint John Regional hospital — rehabilitation unit, internal medicine, orthopedics.

Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital — orthopedics, ear, nose and throat and plastic surgery.

According to its now-monthly report — with November's released on Tuesday — the Vitalité Health Network is reporting 46 health-care employees off work because of COVID-19, the vast majority of them — 29 — in Region 1, the Moncton area.

Vitalité reported 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which includes "active" COVID-19 inpatients "being treated primarily for COVID-19 and active COVID-19 inpatients being treated primarily for other conditions." One of those patients, at the Edmundston hospital, was in intensive care.

Vitalité also reported outbreaks in two hospitals — in the medical unit (2nd west) of the Chaleur Regional Hospital and in the geriatric unit of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

As a result, Vitalité has suspended "social visits" in those units, but said "some exceptions may be possible and will be granted on a case-by-case basis."