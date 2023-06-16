New lodge in Gagetown to offer land-based healing for Indigenous women

A new lodge "for Indigenous women, by Indigenous women," plans to offer traditional, land-based healing in Gagetown, around 60 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

Lynne Groulx, executive director of the Native Women's Association of Canada, the group behind the lodge, said the concept was developed by elders specifically with Indigenous women in mind.

"The elders tell me that about 95 per cent of the population needs some form of healing — mental health healing, just reconnecting to culture, being with community," said Groulx.

"We're going to see frontline workers come in, we're going to see moms, we're going to see all kinds of people coming into the lodge."

She said healing spaces are needed for survivors of residential schools and intergenerational trauma.

The Wabanaki Resilency Lodge will have 10 beds and people can stay for up to 30 days, but there will also be other activities and workshops that will accommodate more people, said Groulx.

The program is going to work on a referral system, she said, so by working with various First Nations and organizations, the lodge will be able to offer spots to people who need one.

Located on an old farm, the interior of the main building had to be redone, including the electrical and plumbing, but it's almost ready.

Groulx said agriculture will be an important part of the lodge and there will be two greenhouses on the property.

"It's Mother Earth, it's the land. It's about food sovereignty. It's about feeding ourselves and relearning all of that, as well."

The federal government funded the majority of the project, with the Native Women's Association of Canada paying for the rest, along with a contribution from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, said Groulx.

She said they are trying to make a self-sustaining model that will have sources of revenue and not have to depend on government funding in future.

Groulx said the women who come to experience the lodge will be the ones who prove whether this model is successful.

"The women will tell us," she said.

"So if they're experiencing a healing experience and they are moving forward in a positive way in their life — that will be our response."