Development proposed for downtown Moncton includes a 30-storey residential tower

The Icon Developments building would include a residential tower of up to 30 storeys, with 288 units. (Submitted by City of Moncton)

Moncton councillors got an overview Monday night of a proposed development that includes a 30-storey building, which — if constructed — would be the tallest building in the city.

Icon Developments Inc. provided details of the project at the corner of Harper and Main streets in Moncton's downtown as part of a rezoning application.

The site was originally rezoned in 2017 to accommodate an eight to 14-storey hotel, but the land has since been sold.

In light of the revised proposal for the site, the original conditional zoning agreement will need to be repealed.

Along with the units in the residential tower, there would also be 10 two-storey townhouses, seen in this rendering. (Submitted by City of Moncton)

Bill Budd, director of planning and development for the City of Moncton, said the development will be mixed-use, with commercial, retail and residential space.

The rear part of the building would be between two and five storeys with the residential tower facing Main Street. At 30 storeys, it would accommodate approximately 288 residential units.

"The surrounding area is represented by a lot of commercial development on the east and northeast and south with a mix of suburban, commercial and Central Business District uses," said Budd.

The residential units will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Bill Budd, director of planning and development for the City of Moncton, said the development will be mixed-use with commercial, retail and residential space. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Budd said he believes the developers are also working with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to incorporate affordable units based on the corporation's criteria.

The Harper Street frontage, said Budd, includes 10 two-storey townhouses with individual access.

"That will help create a more pedestrian friendly design," he said.

There would be 258 underground and interior parking stalls, with no surface parking.

Budd said the impact of shadow from the building will be minimal.

A public hearing has been set for July 17. The proposed development will be sent to the planning advisory committee for review.