PMV Canada owner wins suit against former company manager

The owner of a Fredericton development company has won a court judgment against his former Chief Operating Officer.

Hung Viet Nguyen is Director of PMV Canada, a company that jumped into the Saint John rental market in 2016 with the purchase of dozens of older apartment houses in a bankruptcy sale.

The company promised to renovate many of the buildings and demolish several others that were in bad shape.

But the demolitions did not take place and the company found itself in the cross-hairs of bylaw inspectors concerned with the vacant and dilapidated state of the houses.

The man at the centre of those operations was David Loten, PMV's Chief Operating Officer.

The two men have parted ways, with Nguyen launching a suit against Loten in August, 2019.

The suit alleges in June 2015 Nguyen loaned Loten $130,000 to be paid back with five per cent annual interest by the end of June, 2017.

Five months later, he made a deal to sell Loten a car, a 2013 Toyota Venza, for $15,000.

No payments were made on either the loan or the car.

Nguyen's lawyer, Julian Renaud, said Loten failed to file a statement of defence.

"If they get served with papers they absolutely have to respond within 20 days," he said.

"In this case we knew exactly how much money the defendant owed, and so we were able to just get a default judgment signed by the clerk of the court."

The court issued a judgment for $145,000, plus interest and court costs amounting to a further $16,000.

Loten could not be reached Thursday for comment.

The city of Saint John ordered the demolition of at least eight PMV buildings in the city's old north end.

With Loten still at the helm in 2018, PMV began a slow retreat from Saint John, selling off its buildings one or two at a time.

The company still owns three multi-unit buildings and a number of vacant lots in the city, along with a commercial plaza on Rothesay Avenue, currently listed for $750,000.

It is not clear when Loten left the company.