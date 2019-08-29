Residential hospice moves closer to reality for southeast New Brunswick

Hospice Southeast New Brunswick moved a step closer to building a $5 million residential hospice after the federal government provided $1 million for the project on Thursday.

The bilingual 10-bed hospice, the first for southeastern New Brunswick, is scheduled to open in late 2020 and will include a pediatric palliative care bed.

In June, the organization kicked off a $5 million capital campaign.

At the time, Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson announced the provincial government would commit $1 million toward the construction of the hospice if the federal government did the same.

On Thursday, federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced a $1 million contribution, which is coming from funding already allocated to palliative care under a federal-provincial health agreement.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the MP for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, announced a $1 million federal contribution to the capital campaign for the hospice. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

"We're very pleased that we're able to take that money and put it toward that program," Petitpas Taylor said.

Dr. Pamela Mansfield, a palliative care doctor based at the Moncton Hospital, has been calling for a residential hospice for years.

Right now, the only option for a person who needs end-of-life care and can't say at home is to go to the hospital.

"You don't want to live in a hospital for your last weeks of life," Mansfield said. "You'd rather live in a nicer facility. You have the opportunities for your family to be close by and in a more welcoming environment for sure."

Dr. Pamela Mansfield, a palliative care doctor based in Moncton, has called for a residential hospice for years. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

The hospice will be built on 2.2 hectares donated by the Hum-Lew-Sun Lions Club on Pleasant Street in Moncton's Lewisville area.

Dennis Cochrane is the chair of the board of directors of Hospice Southeast New Brunswick and a co-chair of the capital campaign.

He said the hospice will include private rooms, a common bathing facility, meditation room, sun room, kitchen, garden, covered deck and even a pet station.

"Unfortunately, dying is part of life, and we're trying to make sure that people can celebrate the end of their life, and they and their families are safe, secure and well-served, their emotional and medical needs are taken care of," Cochrane said.

"And I think the government announcing their money is an indication that yes, that is a significant part of the health-care [system] and the cycle in New Brunswick."

Dennis Cochrane, the chair of the board of directors of Hospice Southeast New Brunswick, said the hospital could be up and running by late 2020. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Cochrane said that with the $2 million from the provincial and federal governments, the capital campaign is well on its way.

A building committee meets every two weeks, and the plan is to start construction as soon as the land is dry next spring.

If everything goes according to plan, the hospice would be ready to welcome its first client in November 2020, Cochrane said.