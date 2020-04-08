Person barricaded with weapon inside Fredericton residence taken into custody

The Fredericton police took a person into custody Tuesday night after responding to a call about a person with a weapon barricaded inside a residence.

Patrol response officers, the emergency response team, Fredericton Fire Department, Ambulance NB, police negotiators and a critical incident commander were all on scene, Sgt. Dwight Doyle said in a news release.

Police were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m.

After negotiations did not prove successful, the emergency response team went inside the residence and took the person into custody.

No other details were released.

No charges are expected.