Person barricaded with weapon inside Fredericton residence taken into custody
Fredericton police took a person into custody Tuesday night after responding to a call about a person with a weapon barricaded inside a residence.
Patrol response officers, the emergency response team, Fredericton Fire Department, Ambulance NB, police negotiators and a critical incident commander were all on scene, Sgt. Dwight Doyle said in a news release.
Police were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m.
After negotiations did not prove successful, the emergency response team went inside the residence and took the person into custody.
No other details were released.
No charges are expected.
