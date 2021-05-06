Researchers studying crude oil's effect on lobster

Researchers at the Huntsman Marine Research Centre in Saint Andrews are trying to find out how an oil spill in the Bay of Fundy might affect New Brunswick's most important fishery.

A lot of crude oil and other petroleum products pass through the bay on tankers headed to and from the Irving Oil Refinery, and any spill could negatively affect the lobster habitats many fishing communities rely on.

So, researchers at the Huntsman are exposing lobster larvae to the components of crude oil to see what impacts the toxins have on lobsters.

Research scientist Benjamin De Jourdan said different grades and types of crude oil vary greatly in composition, so the centre is breaking down crude oil into its constituent parts.

"So a lot of this work was really trying to take away some of that uncertainty and saying, if we can just figure out the toxicity of the individual components, it may make our ability to compare oils and the effects of those oils easier," said De Jourdan.

Results from the study indicate that "lobster larvae are sensitive to exposure and we can reliably use chemical properties of these compounds to predict toxicity."

The study put individual lobster larvae in test tubes with seawater and toxins from crude oil.

The larvae were then evaluated periodically over 48 hours to check if they were still active or had died.

The study showed that some chemicals, like toluene and naphthalene, caused immobility, a side effect of toxicity, quicker than others, like methylnaphthalene.

Preparing for accidents

De Jourdan said the research will help prepare for the possibility of future oil spills.

"We always want to make sure that [we're] prepared should a spill happen, that we have the best available data, so we're not caught unexpected should this spill happen," said De Jourdan.

De Jourdan said lobster larvae were chosen because of how sensitive they are to environmental changes, and how important the fishery is to the region.

"They are quite sensitive and they do basically kind of float in the upper water surface where there would be some vulnerability should a spill happen, whereas the adult lobsters are settled in on the bottom and have less likelihood of being exposed to a surface oil spill," said De Jourdan.

De Jourdan says the research is in its final year, and a preliminary paper on the toxicology results has already been released.

They are now also starting to look at other species to see how they're affected by oil spills.