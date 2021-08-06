'The best tenant with the best offer': advocate questions ethics of Saint John apartment ad

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Saint John that features exposed brick and allows pets could be yours — if you put in the right offer.

An ad posted on Facebook includes photos of the uptown Saint John apartment, as well as its amenities and who to contact for inquiries.

But it doesn't include a price for rent, and instead asks applicants to "indicate what you're willing to pay for rent," after which "the best tenant with the best offer" would be selected.

The ad raises concerns for Aditya Rao, an organizer with the New Brunswick Coalition for Tenants Rights, who says it pits tenants against tenants.

"What we've been saying is, is in order to avoid this sort of situation, what we need to do is ensure that there's rent control and ensure that we have a right-to-housing approach... that governs residential tenancies.

"Otherwise, we will continue to see this kind of predatory practice where the business model is very clearly exploitation of tenants to try and squeeze as much money out of them as possible by incentivizing bidding wars and forcing tenants to choose to fork over more and higher percentages of their income."

Aditya Rao is an organizer with the New Brunswick Tenants Coalition, and also a human rights lawyer in Fredericton. He says legal aid should be made available to low-income tenants. (Ed Hunter)

The Facebook ad was still active as of Thursday, though it said the apartment would be available Aug. 1 or earlier.

Studius Properties Inc., which the ad asks applicants to contact, did not make anyone available for an interview.

In an online message, the company said its approach to asking applicants how much they're willing to pay in rent is "a proprietary business strategy" that it would prefer to not discuss in detail.

"We try and give people freedom to choose what they can afford," the company said.

"We're ultimately looking for the best tenant."

Rao's concerns about the ad come in light of historically low vacancy rates in some New Brunswick cities, and stories of "renovictions," where tenants are pushed out of their apartments by landlords looking to renovate the units and put them back on the market at higher prices.

With the price of renting on the rise, Rao said tenants could get some reprieve if the province enacted rent control, which effectively capped the amount by which landlords could hike the price of rent in a given year.

"What we're talking about is a rent control regime which ensures that, that homes remain affordable, that rent is tied to income and and not to the market," he said.

CBC News asked the government for comment on the ad, and whether rent control was being considered for the province, but did not receive a response before deadline.

Back in May, provincial civil servants released a report on its review of the rental housing market, in which it ruled out a cap on rent increases in all but the most extreme cases.

The report said creating more incentives for the construction of new units was a more workable way to address the supply crunch of the housing market. It also said limiting rent increases to once a year, and requiring landlords to give tenants more notification of hikes, would help alleviate the phenomenon of soaring costs seen in recent months.

In response to the 50-page report, Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch, in June, announced the government would endorse all the recommendations included.

In a news release, the department said an interdepartmental committee was established to work on four fields of action, which include: