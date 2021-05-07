A review of the province's rental housing market is ruling out a cap on rent increases in all but the most extreme cases.

The report, drafted by civil servants and released Friday, says creating more incentives for the construction of new units is a more workable way to address the supply crunch in the white-hot housing market.

It calls for "better protections against unreasonable rent increases" but Executive Council clerk Cheryl Hansen, the province's top civil servant, told reporters that does not mean "across the board" rent controls.

"We have discovered that a far more comprehensive approach is required," she said, though in response to a reporter's hypothetical question, she said the province was open to restricting extreme increases in the 25 to 30 per cent range.

Officials say limiting rent increases to once a year, and requiring landlords to give tenants more notification of hikes, would help alleviate the phenomenon of soaring costs seen in recent months in the province.

Earlier this year, Statistics Canada reported that rent paid on accommodations in New Brunswick between March 2020 and March 2021 rose 4.8 per cent, the largest increase in the country.

Nationally, rents inched up a fraction of that, an average of 0.5 per cent, over the same period.

Hansen said Friday that the lowest-income New Brunswickers have seen rents increase by 34 per cent in the last decade while their incomes have risen only 18 per cent.

The report found there are gaps in access to affordable, adequate, quality and safe rental units. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

But officials who briefed reporters said a cap on rent increases could have "negative consequences" for the housing market, creating a disincentive for landlords to build new units. They also said rent control tends to benefit higher-income renters the most.

Premier Blaine Higgs had already said shortly after the review was launched that he did not support rent controls.