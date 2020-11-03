A family has 30 days to get out after new owners buy duplex

Tammy Bernard said she and her partner awoke to the sound of someone approaching their front door and attaching a notice to it.

"It was stuck with green tape and it said notice of termination," she said.

The first thing she did was call the property management company, K2 Property Management.

"They said that they were terminating our lease because of renovations, so we had 30 days to leave the premises," she said.

Liberal MLA for Moncton Centre, Rob McKee said the most common request he receives in his office is from people desperate for an affordable place to rent. (Guy Leblanc/Radio-Canada )

Bernard's family has lived in the modest two bedroom duplex for about three years. They pay $1100 a month, which includes heat and lights.

She said after the first year-long lease was up, they switched to a month to month lease but didn't expect to find themselves in this situation.

Their troubles with finding and keeping affordable housing is becoming an all too familiar problem in Moncton, according to Liberal MLA for Moncton Centre, Rob McKee.

Moncton family worries no affordable options are available after lease terminated by new building owners 1:23 Concerns grow over the lack of affordable housing as more people find themselves with rent hikes or lease terminations. 1:23

'Astronomical' rent increases

"It's been the number one question that we've been getting at our constituency office, is help with people looking for affordable housing," said McKee.

He would like to see legislation put in place that would control rent increases. This wouldn't necessarily help Bernard keep her home, but it'd make it easier for her to find a new one within her price range.

McKee said, with vacancy rates low and the demand on apartments on the rise, a cap of two to two and a half per cent a year would help tackle 'astronomical' rent increases.

Nikki Gill started an online petition asking the provincial government to put a cap on rent increases. She knows what it feels like to be scared of not finding a safe place to live for your family. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"It's making life very, very difficult for month–to–month type of renters that are struggling just paycheck to paycheck," said McKee.

CBC recently looked at sales of properties in Moncton and property records show that four dozen apartment buildings, holding more than 500 rental units had sold this year for a combined $47.5 million.

Moncton's William Morissette saw his rent increase by more than $400, after a new owner bought his Steadman street apartment building.

Rent cap petition

Nikki Gill heard so many stories like Bernard's and Morissette's that she started a petition asking the provincial government to put a cap on rents.

Gill is a single mother of two who is doing what she can to change things because she knows what it's like to be worried about finding a place to live.

"When I was hunting for a new apartment after leaving my partner, it was devastating, the fact that I couldn't afford a two bedroom apartment for myself and my two children," she said.

Gill said many landlords wouldn't let children live in their properties.

"There are a lot of things that landlords told me that were absolutely just unethical, but there was not much to be done about it," said Gill.

Gill was able to find a basement apartment by chance in a neighbourhood her family likes and feels safe. So, even though she said it costs her about 80 per cent of her income, she feels lucky.

Tammy Bernard and her partner have four children living in the house between them. Rent is $1100 including heat and lights. The two bedroom duplex is cramped, but it was better than nothing. (Guy Leblanc/Radio-Canada )

"I'm still living on practically nothing and every day is a struggle for us," said Gill.

That's partly because she knows it might not last. Like Bernard, her lease is monthly.

Month-to-month

"There's no guarantees that two months from now I won't be in the same position as these other people."

Gill said it's this kind of uncertainty that people living on low incomes can expect.

She said a yearly lease would offer a bit more security, because the Residential Tenancies Act states three months notice has to be given to terminate a year long lease, but many landlords don't offer them.

"For lower income people, you can't guarantee that you're going to be in the same spot for more than a couple of months or a year or whatever," she said.

Gill was running a business, offering face painting and other children's entertainment, but COVID–19 erased her income. She's looking for work and wants to be able to pack up and go if an opportunity arises.

She said she can't afford to break a lease, or wait three months to get out of it.

Gill said it's important for people to remember that safe, affordable housing should be available to everyone, because you never know what's coming next.

She didn't expect to be a single parent raising her family on much less money than she's used to. Gill wants there to be safeguards in place for the next single parent or low income family looking for a place to live.

Parents' basement

Bernard said her backup plan is to move her family into her parents' basement while they find something they can afford.

She said Christmas will be tight as the family tries to drum up enough money to cover a new damage deposit and moving expenses.

But like Gill, she said she's one of the lucky ones.

"It's a lot of people going through this, six or seven people contacted me today with the same situation with kids, single dad, single moms," said Bernard.

"It's terrible."

The province did not respond to the CBC's request for an interview.

K2 Property Management president, Kyle Johnson said the new owners of the building should be contacted, not him.

The new owners of the Edwards Street duplex, Jon and Agata Simon of London, Ont., could not be reached for a comment.