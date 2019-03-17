Renous captures Hockeyville competition
N.B. community will receive $250,000 in arena upgrades plus an NHL exhibition game
The small New Brunswick community of Renous has been named 2019's Kraft Hockeyville.
The result of the nationwide contest was announced last night on Hockey Night in Canada.
Rich Valley, Alta., Saint-Polycarpe, Que., and Wilkie, Sask. joined Renous as the final four in the competition.
The victory is bittersweet for the community about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.
The community rallied around the movement after several deaths in the area in 2018. Those included Thomas Dunn, a 14-year-old boy who played hockey in Renous.
Dunn died after his dirt bike collided with a car on the Canada Day long weekend. The day the winner was announced would have been his birthday.
Renous is the first New Brunswick community to win the yearly competition since its inception in 2006.
It's only the third time an Atlantic Canadian community has won.
In addition to $250,000 in upgrades for the Tom Donovan Arena, the community will also have the opportunity to host an NHL exhibition game.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.