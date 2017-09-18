Skip to Main Content
Man charged with murder of fellow inmate at Renous prison
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder of an inmate at the Atlantic Institution in Renous in February.

Victim Calvin Kenny was serving a 12½-year sentence

Calvin Kenny, 27, of Fermeuse, N.L., was found injured in his cell at Renous prison on Feb. 18 and died later in the infirmary. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

A 23-year-old Blackville, N.B., man has been charged with the murder of a fellow inmate at the Atlantic Institution in Renous in February.

Brandon Blake Colford was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of Calvin Clifford Kenny, 27, of Fermeuse, N.L., RCMP say.

Kenny was serving a 12½-year sentence for manslaughter in the death of  Steven Miller in 2016. 

On Feb. 18, Blackville RCMP were called to the maximum security prison north of Moncton just before 10:30 a.m., after an inmate was found badly injured in his cell.

Kenny was taken to the infirmary and later pronounced dead.

Colford remains incarcerated and will appear in court at a later date, RCMP said.  

