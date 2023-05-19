Halifax man charged with murder after inmate killed in Renous

RCMP have officially charged a man with murder seven months after the death of a 49-year-old inmate of a New Brunswick prison.

In October 2022, Richard King of Hainesville, N.B., was found badly injured in his cell at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, RCMP said this week. He died later in hospital.

A 31-year-old man from Halifax was charged with second-degree murder in King's death.

In a news release, RCMP said the 31-year-old was also an inmate at the federl prison at the time and was arrested on the same day King died.

Police laid the charge on Monday in Miramichi provincial court.

"He remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 25," the release said.