Changes to tuition bursary program means more students will get less money

The New Brunswick government is changing the tuition bursary program to give more students access to financial aid, even if it means each student gets less.

The renewed tuition bursary program will now be accessible to students attending private institutions in the province, but there's no new money coming into the program.

Depending on the student's income and tuition costs, some students may get less than they previously would under the free tuition and tuition relief for the middle class programs.

Trevor Holder, the minister of post-secondary education, said the previous program left students at private institutions behind.

"We are levelling the playing field, by extending previous programs to students attending private institutions so more New Brunswickers can benefit from this program," Holder said.

All students eligible under the existing program will be eligible under the revised program.

The government estimates 9,500 New Brunswick students will be eligible for the program for the 2019-20 year, up from 7,800 last year.

Critics of the change say it just stretches the same $19.2 million budget thinner.

Liberal MLA Guy Arseneault said the difference in the amounts will make a difference in ridings such as his, Campbellton-Dalhousie, where the child poverty rate is 37 per cent.

"Where are they going to get the money to go to university, go to college?" he asked.

Reintroducing the tax credit

The government is also reintroducing the New Brunswick tuition tax credit and eliminated the timely completion benefit, which only benefited 281 students at a cost of $3.3 million last year.

That money will instead be moved to help pay for the tax credit.

The average provincial payout under the previous program was $2,200. That amount will drop to about $1,700 under the new program, Holder said.

"We feel that with bringing the tax credit in there will be more than ample ability to offset that."

Liberal MLA Guy Arseneault said the government shouldn't have changed the program until a full cohort had gone through. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Arseneault disagreed, asking why that money wasn't moved into the tuition bursary program instead.

"I think the free tuition program is out the window," he said. "They've tinkered with it but they've not added more money, which is very disappointing.

He said students told government they preferred a program where they got money upfront instead of a tax credit.

Too soon to change?

Arseneault also criticized the government for altering the programs before its review was complete.

The free tuition program and the tuition relief for middle class families were only three and two years old, respectively.

"They didn't give it time, they should have waited for the full cohort to go through," Arseneault said.

Holder maintained that the government isn't getting rid of the program but changing it to make it more accessible.

"This idea that the Liberals are out and the Conservatives are in and you scrap a program — New Brunswickers are tired of that Ping-Pong game, and quite frankly that's why we are leaving this program in place," he said.

Darcie Robichaud, president of Oulton College, says the changes allows students to choose where they get their education. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Darcie Robichaud, president and owner of Oulton College, said the announcement is great news for students at her private school, and she sees it as a positive step.

"Make it fair for the student, give the student the money so they can choose where they want to do their post-secondary education."