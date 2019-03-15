Kevin Vickers set to be acclaimed as New Brunswick Liberal leader as only opponent bows out

Former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers looks set to be acclaimed as the new leader of the New Brunswick Liberal Party.

RenéEphestion, the only other candidate seeking to enter the race, declared in a Facebook post on Monday that he was out of the race.

"I wish Mr. Vickers good luck!" Ephestion said in the post.

Vickers, the Miramichi native and former sergeant-at-arms of the House of Commons, announced his candidacy March 15.

He and Ephestion were the only candidates to file paperwork before the party's March 29 deadline.

Vickers and Ephestion could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Party officials could not be reached either. The party had scheduled a June leadership vote.

