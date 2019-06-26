Top trial judge says COVID-19 reveals value of remote justice

New Brunswick courts have been hearing cases over telephone and video conference in recent weeks, but the province's highest trial judge says the technology is not only reserved for states of emergency.

Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare says the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the justice system outside of its comfort zone. It was the push it needed to start seriously using technology to make the system more accessible.

"I do really believe that that's the silver lining," she said. "Everybody is ready now, we have full buy in. I have members of the judiciary that are 73 years old and they're doing settlement conferences over Skype."

DeWare said courts have had the technology to allow people to call in or appear by video link for a while, but it was not seen as a valuable option until the COVID-19 physical distancing measures forced the issue.

For the last month, courts have been using video and telephone conferencing to hear urgent cases, as well as short hearings that can be dealt with quickly in family and criminal court.

She says there's no going back to how things used to be.

"We're sort of realizing with this situation it's not about the bricks and mortar. It's about the ability to get people before the court," she said.

"I think now we're realizing that there's a lot of creative ways that we can successfully do that outside what we've typically done for hundreds of years."

The Court of Queen's Bench deals with major civil and criminal matters, including family court. It adjudicates jury trials and custody issues.

Since the province called a state of emergency on March 19, the court has been operating at 40 per cent of its capacity, DeWare said.

Because of this, all jury trials have been adjourned until June or later. Most hearings and civil cases have also been adjourned until then.

But some things can't wait, DeWare said, such as domestic violence situations, and cases when a parent is found unfit to care for a child.

If you can have them appear remotely from home, from a local spot via a video conference you take away so much risk, so much stress. - Chief Justice Tracey DeWare

These were the cases that warranted an in-person hearing. But as the weeks went on, and the state of emergency was extended twice, the court began to hear other cases over the phone.

DeWare said a panel of six judges decided which family court cases were urgent enough to warrant a remote hearing, and began having settlement conferences to give people closure.

"We're trying to do as many of those things as we can simply to keep the matter moving and also it will just be less a backlog to deal with when we pull out of this," she said.

The province did not respond by publication time for a request for information about how provincial court is dealing with the state of emergency.

Using remote technology after the pandemic

DeWare said now that people see the value of the technology, she hopes it means people will use it more to include people who can't physically be in court, even if they live within the province.

"We have terrible winters," she said. "If you can have them appear remotely from home, from a local spot via a video conference you take away so much risk, so much stress."

She said this technology will be especially important when the state of emergency is lifted, as physical distancing measures will still need to be followed.

"I think video conferencing is going to become crucially important when we start to resume trial operations within the buildings," she said.

Custody issues caused by COVID-19

DeWare said one example of matters heard over the phone include concerns from parents sharing custody. One parent might be a healthcare worker or a truck driver, and anther parent doesn't feel safe sending their child back and forth to their home.

Moncton-based family lawyer Jack Haller said Chief Justice Tracey DeWare held a webinar for 59 family lawyers about how courts are functioning during the pandemic. He said he's happy to see the courts are trying to accommodate as many hearings as possible, considering they're operating at 40 per cent.

Haller is working on a similar case, where a parent is keeping the child from the other out of fear of spreading the virus.

Haller said he will be making an application to see if that issue can be resolved so his client can see their child.

"The courts realize that parents need access to their children. They need child support. They need justice," he said.

Haller said he expects more child support cases to come back to court because people have lost their jobs and can no longer afford to pay the agreed-upon amount.

Dealing with the backlog

DeWare said judges have cancelled their summer holiday plans and expect to be sitting for an extended time once the restrictions are lifted to deal with the backlog of cases.

Haller said he doesn't know the exact extent of the backlog, but he has 15 matters that are waiting to be heard in family court.