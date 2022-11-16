Where to find Remembrance Day services in New Brunswick

Remembrance Day services are taking place across New Brunswick today. Here are the locations and times of some events.

Milltown cenotaph in St. Stephen at 11 a.m.

All Saints Anglican Church in Saint Andrews at 11 a.m.

Stella Maris Hall in Blacks Harbour at 10 a.m.

TD Station in Saint John shortly before 11 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. and people are asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m.

Jervis Bay-Ross Memorial Park in Saint John at 10:45 a.m.

Peninsula Legion Branch 62 in Moss Glen on the Kingston Peninsula at 10:30 a.m.

QPlex in Quispamsis at 10 a.m.

A service will be held at the Norton Legion at 10 a.m.

A service will be held at the Grand Bay-Westfield Veterans Peace Park. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10:15 a.m.