Where to find Remembrance Day services in New Brunswick
Services, marches and parades will take place across the province Saturday
Remembrance Day services are taking place across New Brunswick today. Here are the locations and times of some events.
Southern New Brunswick
Milltown cenotaph in St. Stephen at 11 a.m.
All Saints Anglican Church in Saint Andrews at 11 a.m.
Stella Maris Hall in Blacks Harbour at 10 a.m.
TD Station in Saint John shortly before 11 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. and people are asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m.
Jervis Bay-Ross Memorial Park in Saint John at 10:45 a.m.
Peninsula Legion Branch 62 in Moss Glen on the Kingston Peninsula at 10:30 a.m.
QPlex in Quispamsis at 10 a.m.
A service will be held at the Norton Legion at 10 a.m.
A service will be held at the Grand Bay-Westfield Veterans Peace Park. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10:15 a.m.
An indoor service will be held at the St. George legion at 10:30 a.m.
South-central New Brunswick
A parade at 10:30 will be held before a service at the Fredericton cenotaph from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Oromocto cenotaph from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Millville cenotaph from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Southampton Legion cenotaph in Nackawic at 10:45 a.m. If the weather is poor, the service will be moved to the fire hall
Chipman Legion at 10:45 a.m.
Minto Legion at 10:45 a.m.
Western New Brunswick
Hartland Community School at 9:45 a.m.
Victory Park in Centreville at 10 a.m.
Grand Falls cenotaph at 11 a.m.
Woodstock Legion at 11 a.m., followed by dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. and live music from 4 to 7 p.m.
Perth-Andover cenotaph at 10:45 a.m. After, attendees will drive to nearby Aroostook cenotaph.
Florenceville-Bristol Legion in Greenfield. Attendees should arrive by 10:45 a.m., and a light lunch is to follow service.
In Edmundston, a rank formation at Royal Bank is at 8:50 a.m. A parade will begin at 9 a.m. to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral for a 9:30 a.m. memorial service. At 10:30 a.m, a parade will leave the cathedral, go up Rice Street and Canada Road to city hall for an 11 a.m. ceremony at the cenotaph.
Greater Moncton and southeast New Brunswick
Lions Hall in Rexton at 11 a.m.
Grand-Bouctouche cenotaph Irving Centre at 11 a.m.
Harcourt Legion at 10:30 a.m.
Pascal Poirier Park and Shediac Legion at 10:30 a.m.
The Moncton Coliseum at 10:30 a.m.
Convocation Hall and cenotaph in Sackville at 10 a.m.
Petitcodiac Baptist Church at 10 a.m.
A service will be held at the cenotaph at the Richibucto Legion at 10 a.m.
Hillsborough Legion at 11 a.m.
In Moncton, a procession begins at the Sunny Brae Legion on Broadway Street at 10:40 a.m. and ends at the cenotaph on Massey Avenue for an 11 a.m. service.
A march from the Hampton Legion to the cenotaph for a service begins around 10:45 a.m. If necessary because of the weather, the service will be held in the Hampton Baptist Church next door.
A march from the Sussex Legion to the cenotaph will leave at 10:30 a.m. with a service following. A dinner will be served at the legion at 12:30 p.m.
Greenwich Legion in Central Greenwich beginning around 10:55 a.m. People should arrive by 10:20 a.m. to get a seat.
A church service in Salisbury will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a march to the legion with a service beginning at 11:11 a.m.
The Town of Riverview will host its annual Remembrance Day service at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church starting at 10:50 a.m.
Northern New Brunswick
Memorial Regional Civic Centre in Campbellton at 10:45 a.m.
Eglise St-Jean Baptiste et St-Joseph in Tracadie at 10 a.m.
Miramichi Civic Centre at 10:30 a.m.
Indoors at the high school in Blackville at 11 a.m.
At the Tabusintac Legion, doors open at 9 a.m., and attendees are asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. A social will follow the service.