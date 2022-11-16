Content
New Brunswick

Where to find Remembrance Day services in New Brunswick

A list of Remembrance Day services, by region, happening in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Services, marches and parades will take place across the province Saturday

CBC News ·
Someone attaches a poppy to a commeorative wreath.
Poppies are traditional leading up to Remembrance Day and are worn on a person's left side, over the heart. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Remembrance Day services are taking place across New Brunswick today. Here are the locations and times of some events.

Southern New Brunswick

  • Milltown cenotaph in St. Stephen at 11 a.m.

  • All Saints Anglican Church in Saint Andrews at 11 a.m.

  • Stella Maris Hall in Blacks Harbour at 10 a.m.

  • TD Station in Saint John shortly before 11 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. and people are asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m.

  • Jervis Bay-Ross Memorial Park in Saint John at 10:45 a.m.

  • Peninsula Legion Branch 62 in Moss Glen on the Kingston Peninsula at 10:30 a.m.

  • QPlex in Quispamsis at 10 a.m.

  • A service will be held at the Norton Legion at 10 a.m.

  • A service will be held at the Grand Bay-Westfield Veterans Peace Park. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10:15 a.m.

  • An indoor service will be held at the St. George legion at 10:30 a.m.

South-central New Brunswick

  • A parade at 10:30 will be held before a service at the Fredericton cenotaph from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

  • Oromocto cenotaph from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

  • Millville cenotaph from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

  • Southampton Legion cenotaph in Nackawic at 10:45 a.m. If the weather is poor, the service will be moved to the fire hall

  • Chipman Legion at 10:45 a.m.

  • Minto Legion at 10:45 a.m.

Western New Brunswick

  • Hartland Community School at 9:45 a.m.

  • Victory Park in Centreville at 10 a.m.

  • Grand Falls cenotaph at 11 a.m.

  • Woodstock Legion at 11 a.m., followed by dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. and live music from 4 to 7 p.m.

  • Perth-Andover cenotaph at 10:45 a.m. After, attendees will drive to nearby Aroostook cenotaph.

  • Florenceville-Bristol Legion in Greenfield. Attendees should arrive by 10:45 a.m., and a light lunch is to follow service.

  • In Edmundston, a rank formation at Royal Bank is at 8:50 a.m. A parade will begin at 9 a.m. to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral for a 9:30 a.m. memorial service. At 10:30 a.m, a parade will leave the cathedral, go up Rice Street and Canada Road to city hall for an 11 a.m. ceremony at the cenotaph.

Greater Moncton and southeast New Brunswick

  • Lions Hall in Rexton at 11 a.m.

  • Grand-Bouctouche cenotaph Irving Centre at 11 a.m.

  • Harcourt Legion at 10:30 a.m.

  • Pascal Poirier Park and Shediac Legion at 10:30 a.m.

  • The Moncton Coliseum at 10:30 a.m.

  • Convocation Hall and cenotaph in Sackville at 10 a.m.

  • Petitcodiac Baptist Church at 10 a.m.

  • A service will be held at the cenotaph at the Richibucto Legion at 10 a.m.

  • Hillsborough Legion at 11 a.m.

  • In Moncton, a procession begins at the Sunny Brae Legion on Broadway Street at 10:40 a.m. and ends at the cenotaph on Massey Avenue for an 11 a.m. service.

  • A march from the Hampton Legion to the cenotaph for a service begins around 10:45 a.m. If necessary because of the weather, the service will be held in the Hampton Baptist Church next door.

  • A march from the Sussex Legion to the cenotaph will leave at 10:30 a.m. with a service following. A dinner will be served at the legion at 12:30 p.m.

  • Greenwich Legion in Central Greenwich beginning around 10:55 a.m. People should arrive by 10:20 a.m. to get a seat.

  • A church service in Salisbury will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a march to the legion with a service beginning at 11:11 a.m.

  • The Town of Riverview will host its annual Remembrance Day service at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church starting at 10:50 a.m.

Northern New Brunswick

  • Memorial Regional Civic Centre in Campbellton at 10:45 a.m.

  • Eglise St-Jean Baptiste et St-Joseph in Tracadie at 10 a.m.

  • Miramichi Civic Centre at 10:30 a.m.

  • Indoors at the high school in Blackville at 11 a.m.

  • At the Tabusintac Legion, doors open at 9 a.m., and attendees are asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. A social will follow the service.

