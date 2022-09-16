What's open and closed in N.B. on Remembrance Day

Most municipal services and retailers around the province will be closed on Friday for Remembrance Day. Schools, universities and colleges will also be closed. Some services or retailers will be operating with modified holiday hours.

Here's a glimpse at what's open and what's closed on Remembrance Day.

Retail and grocery:

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open under regular hours, with others operating with reduced hours. Certain locations will be closed.

Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed.

NB Liquor locations will be closed.

Regent Mall, McAllister Place and Champlain Place will be closed.

The Saint John City Market will be closed.

Tourist attractions:

The Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open.

The Fredericton Region Museum will be closed.

Government offices, public services:

Federal offices will be closed.

Saint John City Hall, Fredericton City Hall, Moncton City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Saint John Transit and Fredericton Transit will not be running.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will operate on a modified schedule .

Provincial offices, including Service New Brunswick, will be closed.

Regular garbage and fall leaf collection will occur across the province.

Fredericton arenas and the indoor pool will remain open.

Public libraries across New Brunswick will be closed.

The City of Moncton is advising drivers that portions of Broadway Street, Massey Avenue and Peter Street will be closed or experiencing delays between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday due to a Remembrance Day parade.

Universities and schools: