Remembrance Day in New Brunswick: What you need to know

Monday is Remembrance Day, a day to honour those who serve or served in Canada's military.

Most major businesses will be closed in New Brunswick.

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in communities around the province, including:

Moncton: There will be a ceremony at the Moncton Coliseum beginning at 10:30 a.m. and running until noon. A live stream of this event will be available on the CBC New Brunswick website, our Facebook page and our Twitter page.

There will be a ceremony at the Moncton Coliseum beginning at 10:30 a.m. and running until noon. A live stream of this event will be available on the CBC New Brunswick website, our Facebook page and our Twitter page. Moncton: Sunny Brae Legion Remembrance Day parade starts at 10 a.m.

Sunny Brae Legion Remembrance Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Fredericton: A Remembrance Day parade begins at 10:15 a.m. The parade will go from the Carleton Street Armoury to the Fredericton Cenotaph, where the ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.

A Remembrance Day parade begins at 10:15 a.m. The parade will go from the Carleton Street Armoury to the Fredericton Cenotaph, where the ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saint John: There will be a memorial service in Saint John at TD Station beginning with a parade at 10:15 a.m. The service is expected to begin at 10:40 a.m.

Here are the closures you need to know before heading out on Monday.

Road closures

There will be intermittent road closures in Moncton on Monday to allow the Sunny Brae Legion parade to pass through. Streets will begin to close at 10 a.m., including Broadway Street from the Sunny Brae Legion to Massey Avenue. Massey Avenue will be closed from Broadway to Peter Street, and Peter Street will be closed from Massey Avenue to Sunny Brae Park. Streets will reopen as the parade passes but expect road closures around noon as the parade returns to the Legion.

Retail and grocery

Walmart locations will be closed.

All NB Liquor stores will be closed.

Grocery stores, including Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore, will be closed on Monday.

Regent Mall in Fredericton, Champlain Place in Dieppe and McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed.

Government offices, public services

Buses in Saint John will run on a Sunday schedule. Fredericton Transit and Codiac Transpo won't be running.

Service New Brunswick and Service Canada will be closed.

Canada Post will be closed so there will be no collection or delivery of mail.

The Saint John City Market will be closed.

Galleries, museums