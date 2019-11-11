Thousands mark Remembrance Day in New Brunswick

Emmett Savard makes a point to attend a Remembrance Day ceremony each year.

The 101-year-old Moncton man was a cook in the air force who enlisted in Ontario and several other locations, ending up in Moncton where he met his wife.

"As long as I've known my dad, he's never missed a Remembrance Day celebration," said Savard's son, Martin. "He always marched as long as he could walk."

The veteran, his five children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren were among thousands who attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Moncton Coliseum.

Emmett Savard, also a retired Moncton firefighter, said the big turnout showed an enduring appreciation for veterans.

Thousands attended the Remembrance Day service at the Moncton Coliseum on Monday. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

"He never wanted to miss it, he always went out of his way to take part," said Martin Savard.

The Coliseum ceremony was among several taking place in the Moncton area and across the province to remember those who served and continue to serve Canada.

The first Remembrance Day commemorations took place on Nov. 11, 1919, one year after the end of the First World War.

In Fredericton, a Remembrance Day parade began at the Carleton Street Armoury and proceeded to the Fredericton cenotaph.

Thousands packed Saint John's TD Station for that city's ceremony.

Full house at TD Station to honour those who have and continue to serve. <br><br>Thank you and may we never forget the sacrifices made! <a href="https://t.co/h8CrX1zTqt">pic.twitter.com/h8CrX1zTqt</a> —@saintjohnpolice

Earlier in the morning, residents of the Ridgewood Veterans Wing in Saint John woke up to a sea of small Canadian flags on the lawn. The 80-bed facility is home to veterans who require long term care.

About 1,600 flags were placed there Sunday night by Girl Guides in Saint John as part of a fundraiser for the veterans wing.

Heidi Quinn is a girl guide leader who helped make it happen with about two dozen helpers in the span of about 20 minutes.

"We went under the cover of darkness," Quinn said. "Everyone met and we sort of get in and get out as fast as we can."

Members of the RCMP at the cenotaph in Fredericton. (Twitter/New Brunswick RCMP)

The flags cost $25. The fundraiser's goal is to raise $125,000 for a new air-conditioned bus that will run on gas instead of diesel and will have up to six wheelchair spaces.

Nicole Robertson, the supervisor of recreation therapy at the facility, previously told CBC News the current bus is 13 years old with a lot of mileage on it. Robertson said the bus has spent more time in the shop than at the home being available for the residents' use.

Ridgewood Veterans Wing had already raised about $25,000 for the new bus, mostly through legion donations.