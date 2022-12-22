Remembering Murphyville, a Saint John Christmas tradition

Blaine Harris has no problem recalling what his first childhood visit to Murphyville was like, even though it happened 50 years ago.

The life-long west Saint John resident and owner of a neighbourhood barber shop vividly recalls the experience when he and his family drove to the end of Milford Road at Christmastime in the early 1970s.

"It was magic," Harris said. "It was all of the places that you knew in the community. You could see St. Rose Church, you'd see the schools, you'd see everything that was in the Milford area."

"It was all inclusive within that display, and it was so magic when you drove up to it. The lights were everywhere, the little statuettes and the baby's manger. Everything. It was truly, truly, truly magical."

Saint John barber Blaine Harris has lived on the west side his whole life, and has vivid memories of visiting Murphyville as a child. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

It was the creation of the late Lou Murphy, a long-time Saint John city councillor and three-term provincial MLA, who was also a proud west sider and a devout Catholic.

Murphy told the story to CBC News in December 1990. It began when his nephew was in hospital, battling a serious illness.

"The nurse who was on the case at the time, Betty Ketchum, she realized that, instead of getting better, that he was getting worse every day," Murphy said.

"So she spoke to the surgeon, and then she called me and she said if you can pray, you better start praying because we don't expect him to get better. So I promised if he got well that I would erect a statue in honour of Mary and immediately he started to recover and very, very shortly he was up and out of the hospital."

That was in 1966, and true to his word, Murphy erected a statue of the Virgin Mary on Thunder Hill, at the end of Milford Road.

The late Lou Murphy, pictured here in 1990. (CBC News)

But he didn't stop there.

Whenever Murphy had a positive change in his life, he built something else on the hill.

"I always think if you get a favour, then you should take and return that favour in some way to show your thanks and appreciation. And that's the way I did it," Murphy said.

Many of the additions were religious statues, but he also put in local landmarks and Christmas decorations, like Santa's reindeer.

Soon, he was covering it with Christmas lights and playing Christmas music over a loudspeaker every December.

It wasn't long before Murphy's creation was drawing a crowd.

Murphyville attracted hundreds of families each night in its heyday. Blaine Harris recalls lines of cars parked on both sides of Milford Road. (CBC News)

"Hundreds and hundreds every night. You'd see on both sides of Milford Road, all the way down to the loop at the bottom, would be just lined with cars parked on both sides of the street, and everybody got out of their cars and walked up," Harris said.

"It wasn't something you stood on the side of the road and watched. It was, I guess, your first kind of interactive display, where everybody was welcome to go up and touch and feel and see and get pictures."

Harris said it was the care that Murphy put into his creations that brought people back.

"Everything looked like the structures that were around that it was trying to mimic," he said.

"And Lou Murphy put a lot of hard, hard work into it. When you look into, like the schoolhouse, you would see kids sitting on a desk. When you looked into the church, you would see people sitting in the pews."

Marc Doiron's family would visit each Christmas, beginning in the late 1980s. Doiron, who now owns a sporting goods store in the area, said Murphyville was embraced by the community.

The statue of the Virgin Mary was the beginning of Murphyville, placed there after Lou Murphy's nephew survived a serious illness. Other religious figures followed over the years. (CBC News)

"It was such a small thing, but back then it was so huge," he said.

Doiron also remembers the lines of cars bringing visitors to the hill, on a road that ended with a loop.

"To get down there took a long time for the cars to cycle through," Doiron said.

"But I remember waiting in line in the cars and then seeing it, you know — it looked incredible back then."

Murphy always decorated it with young people in mind.

"Naturally, there's no one nearer to God than the children. And that's the reason why I like to do some things that please the children," he told CBC.

The replica of St. Rose Church photographed in the daytime. (CBC News)

Lou Murphy died in 1995, and his nephew Donnie Coholan, the man who inspired Murphyville, took over caring for it.

But, by 2011, it had become too much for him to continue. Coholan dismantled Murphyville, and let people have their pick of Murphy's creations.

Harris said they now likely inhabit garages and basements all around the west side of Saint John.

"Because, as we all know about the hoarders of the west side, when we get something, we don't let it go."

Marc Doiron certainly hasn't. In the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown in December of 2020, Doiron wanted to do something to brighten up the Christmas season, something that people could participate in safely.

Taking Murphyville as his inspiration, he started Doironville on his store property.

It has since taken off, and is in its third year of operation and growing.

"Like tonight, I'm going to dress up as Santa Claus, go out again," Doiron said in an interview earlier this week.

Part of Doironville, the Christmas display started in 2020 and inspired by childhood trips to Murphyville. (Doiron Sports Excellence)

"It's pretty neat to come back to the store and see the parking lot is packed with the people and they're all walking around."

Doiron said he's been told Donnie Coholan came to see the displays last year. He passed away earlier this month at Rocmaura nursing home. He was 88.

A line in his obituary reads: "If you enjoyed the Christmas lights at Murphyville you owe thanks to Donnie. The display began as a tribute to Donnie's recovery from a serious illness and was enjoyed by many for over 50 years."