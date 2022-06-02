Remains found on Saint John waterfront identified as missing student

Remains found at Long Wharf last month have been identified as those of a missing 20-year-old student from Saint John.

Police say they were able to identify Chi (John) Thien Tran through DNA, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

Tran was last seen on May 3 in the area of Parkwood Avenue in the north end of Saint John.

The major crime unit will continue to investigate the circumstances around Tran's death, stated the release.

His remains were found at Long Wharf, on the city's waterfront, on Sept. 13. At the time, police said they believed the person was female.

Police had consulted with a forensic anthropologist to help identify the person. Within days, police described the person as being between 17 and 30 years old and five feet four to five feet seven inches tall.

Tran, who graduated from Saint John High School in 2021, had been accepted into the computer science program at University of New Brunswick in Saint John, pending the completion of his English studies.

His parents said their son had become isolated during the COVID pandemic. (Submitted by Thao Tran)

Just six months before Tran disappeared, his family moved from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to be with him.

They said Tran become withdrawn and sad before he disappeared.

At 5:30 a.m. on May 4, the morning of his 20th birthday, Tran sent a text message to his parents, Thu and Thao Tran.

It was one word: "Bye."

On May 31, a resident walking on Bayshore Beach near Sea Street found a black backpack containing Tran's identification.

The backpack was filled with Tran's personal items, money, ID, mud and seaweed, his parents said. It was found about 500 metres to the right of the parking lot at the end of Sea Street.