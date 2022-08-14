Saint John police investigating after hiker discovers human remains

Saint John police are investigating after a hiker discovered human remains in East Saint John.

The identity of the remains has yet to be determined.

The hiker found the remains Friday evening in a heavily wooded area between Lakewood Heights and Golden Grove Road.

"The hiker had been walking in a densely wooded area when he made the discovery," said the force in a statement.

"He marked the location and called the police."

Police said a search of the immediate site was completed by forensic identification services and a forensic anthropologist.

Saint John police have secured a larger area so a more thorough search can be conducted. They are asking the public to stay away from the area, including any ATV trails, to avoid contamination.