Relief drive started in Fundy region for Australia wildfire victims

Several people in the Fundy region are mobilizing to help animals and people affected by wildfires in Australia.

"Everyone is just so sad watching the news and seeing all these animals suffering and people too," said Dr. Melanie Eagan of the St. George Veterinary Clinic.

Eagan was contacted by a client who had a vet friend in the United Kingdom organizing a relief drive and wondering if something similar could be done locally.

"I thought, yeah we can do this. We can make this big.... So we just posted on our Facebook page that this is something that we wanted to try to start. And you know within an hour it just had such great response. And as soon as I put the word out people just jumped all over it. Everyone wants to help. Everyone wants to do something."

Making a marsupial pouch (Submitted)

One of the first people to respond was Janique Cormier.

"I was on the couch, like we all do, we watch Facebook and I was devastated and I mean I think I was crying for probably every night. And all of a sudden I saw the post from the St. George clinic and I'm going, 'Oh, thank God.'"

She was relieved to find a way to help.

Cormier has helped organize drop-off locations around Greater Saint John.

Students and teachers at one of the schools where she works are also stepping up.

She got a call from a teacher saying their Grade 5 kids wanted to get involved.

"Yesterday we started knitting club," said Cormier.

This knitted nest is meant to house a baby marsupial whose parent has been killed or buned in the Australian bush fires. (Submitted)

They are spending noon hours knitting joey pouches.

"We're putting some nice little baby blankets inside the knitted pouches so that it's comfortable for any animals."

Another person has contacted Cormier and volunteered to sew slings for wallabies.

Eagan says they are looking for anything animal related.

"Dog and cat sweaters, little booties ... any kind of kennels, any kind of medications -- even after they've been sitting in your cupboard for a while. We're just sending everything. And if they want to use it, great. And if they don't, that's their prerogative."

They are also accepting ointment, antiseptic medication and bandages for burn treatment and toiletries such as soap and shampoo that would you be useful for people displaced by the fires.

Eagan says it will be of use to someone at some point.

"Whether it's two months from now or two years from now, it's not going to go bad."

Many groups working on wildfire relief are asking for monetary donations, said Eagan.

One such group is the Australian Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Another is the Australian Red Cross.

Eagan is still not sure how they will get the supplies collected to Australia, but expects it is going to take a couple of months.

"I have a feeling that two months from now they're going to be running low on on a lot of things. So, you know, we're looking at getting I.V. fluids and I.V. lines and needles and just everything that a normal vet clinic would need for wildlife rescue."

While they area accepting toiletries, they do not want any donations of human clothing or food.

Everything will be sent to the Australian Red Cross.

The last day for drop offs is Feb. 13.

Drop off locations are :