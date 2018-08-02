Moncton man charged in fiancée's death chooses jury trial

Rejean Yves Gautreau, accused of second-degree murder in the death of his fiancée, made an appearance in a Moncton courtroom Thursday.

Naomi Bartlette's body was discovered April 8 in a home on Fleet Street. Police believe she was killed two days earlier.

Bartlette, 33, was the mother of two young sons.

Gautreau, 38, was charged with seven offences altogether, including second-degree murder, wilfully killing Bartlette's dog, and robbing a Subway restaurant on April 6, the same day Bartlette is believed to have died.

He was charged with two drunk-driving-related offences, from Feb. 16 and Feb. 21, and with robbing Needs Convenience Store on Feb. 16 and another Subway on April 3.

Gautreau chose to be tried by a judge and jury on the murder charge.

A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 14 and is expected to last for two weeks.

Gautreau pleaded guilty to the drunk-driving charges.

Judge Paul Duffie fined Gautreau​ $1,690 and said he cannot drive for a year.

For now, Gautreau is being held in custody.

Family impatient

Sasha Tardif, Naomi's adoptive sister, was at the hearing with her family. They left the courthouse in tears.

"Why can't you just come forward with it and admit it and just get it over with and do your time," Tardif said. "There's just so so much anger right now."

A trial means the family will have to sit through two weeks of cross-examination from lawyers and rehashing of the details of that night's events

"For it to just keep continuing, it's just worst every time we have to wait. My mom is having a hard time and my dad is having a hard time and they just can't come here because it would hurt them so much.

"The family doesn't like it, the family doesn't feel good, we want it to end, bring peace to her."