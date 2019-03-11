Province helps mend rift between communities after service commission dissolved

The Department of Local Government will arrange training and mediation to help mend a rift between the towns and many rural communities in the greater Sussex-Hampton area.

The volunteer board serving that region's service commission was dissolved by Local Government Minister Jeff Carr in early February after it became hopelessly divided over the 2019 budget.

Brenda Knight, a retired municipal administrator, has been appointed trustee to oversee operations in the board's stead.

On March 5, Knight approved a budget for the commission, which will be presented to representatives of the four municipalities and 14 local service districts in coming weeks.

In the meantime, Erika Jutras, a Department of Local Government spokeswoman, said the trustee will remain in place until either members "demonstrate" they can work together or the next municipal elections in May 2020, whichever comes first.

Division over solid waste costs

The board split last fall over how solid waste management costs were to be divided between the towns and unincorporated rural communities, called local service districts.

Many of the board members representing LSDs feel they are paying too much for waste management.

Mary Ann Coleman chairs the LSD Advisory Committee for Waterford, which has a population of approximately 500.

She says costs should be allocated strictly on how waste is generated by each community.

The current cost formula involves a combination of a levee on the amount of trash collected and a fixed amount for each community that is dedicated to providing stable funding for the region's waste transfer station in Sussex.

"It's important in my mind that we keep the costs of services, as much as we can, down for people," said Coleman.

"This has an impact on the taxes for people in rural areas."

She says the costs to operate the waste transfer station should be taken entirely from tipping fees, which would cost the towns more and the LSDs less.

Proposed budget 'didn't suit' some municipalities

James McCrea was chair of the service commission board at the time it was dissolved.

McCrea, who is from the LSD of Wickham, says the costs are not being distributed fairly, based on trash volumes alone, and that goes against the intent of regulations set out by the province.

"It was a fair budget, it was a really good budget that was proposed. But it didn't suit some of the municipalities and a couple of the local service districts," said McCrea.

James McCrea was chair of the board for Regional Service District 8 when it was dissolved by the province in February. He represents Wickham LSD Advisory Committee. (Maria Jose Burgos, CBC) Speaking to CBC last month, Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne said the budget proposed by the LSDs threatened the future of the region's waste transfer station and recycling operations because the station requires stable funding year-to-year while trash volumes fluctuate.

McCrea says in asking for the change to the funding formula the rural communities are not trying to threaten the viability of the transfer station.

"There's never been a problem existed that can't be dealt with and fixed, but everyone has to work together and share the costs."