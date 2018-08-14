Skip to Main Content
Regimental funeral for fallen officers won't be open to the public, city says

The regimental funeral for the two fallen Fredericton officers killed at Friday's shooting will not be open to the public, the city announced at Monday night's city council meeting.

Deputy Mayor Steven Hicks said people will be able to watch the funeral from the Grant Harvey Centre

Philip Drost · CBC News ·
Police officers Robert Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43 were killed in the Fredericton shooting on Friday morning. (Fredericton Police Force/Twitter)

The city said the funeral will be held for family, invited guests, dignitaries and other members of public safety, including first responders and police.

"We're expecting a great number of police officers from across the country, so it's going to be a large event," said Fredericton's Deputy Mayor Steven Hicks. 

"They all work in the same field and deal with the same issues. They're all touched by this."

The regimental funeral for Constables Lawrence Robert Costello and Sara Mae Helen Burns will be held on Saturday at 1.p.m. AT at the Aitken University Centre.

The two Fredericton Police Officers were shot and killed while responding to a call at an apartment complex on Brookside Drive early Friday morning.

I think sometimes we take for granted what they do, but we certainly won't anymore.-Steven Hicks, deputy mayor of Fredericton

Hicks said that people who want to watch the funeral will be able to go to the Grant Harvey Centre to watch a live stream from there. 

"We'll have more details as we get a little bit closer," said Hicks.

"We're obviously still working on the details but as of right now that's where it's going to be."

At the meeting, city councillors signed a book of condolence for the two officers, and started the meeting with a moment of silence.

Hicks sat in the mayor's chair on Monday night, as Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien attended the Hands and Hearts Across the City event.

Everyone is hurting

Citizens lined up outside the Fredericton police station on Sunday to hug or shake the hands of officers. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

Hicks works as a probation officer and said he would've interacted with the two officers who were killed.

"We cross paths on a daily basis with them, and we know what they do day in and day out," said Hicks. 

"I think sometimes we take for granted what they do, but we certainly won't anymore."

The deputy mayor said the past few days have been terrible and it will take a long time for the city to heal.

"There's a lot of people suffering, so we just want to be there and offer support the best we can," Hicks said.

"It's going to be a long road, eventually we'll get through it."

