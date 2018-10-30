Fredericton police declare house fire a case of arson

Fredericton police are treating a Sunday afternoon house fire as arson.

Flames were shooting out of a window at 530 Regent St. at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, but there were no injuries.

This is what the fire at 530 Regent Street left behind. The Fredericton Police Force is treating the Sunday afternoon fire as arson. 0:41

Red police tape hangs around the house, which is still standing, and police were on the scene Tuesday afternoon, said police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

Bartlett would not say how many people lived in the house, whether anyone was in the house when the fire started or the extent of the damage to the house.

A police release says anyone with information about the arson should contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimenb.ca.