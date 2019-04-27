Fredericton apartment fire cuts power to parts of downtown

A fire that broke out in an apartment building on Regent Street around 2 a.m. has closed roads and caused power outages in surrounding areas.

The apartment building was under construction, and no one was inside or injured.

Fredericton fire platoon captain Blair Sullivan said power was disconnected in the area to allow firefighters to safely put out the fire.

The 200 block of Regent Street and all intersecting streets are blocked off.

Sullivan said the building will be torn down this morning.

"Because of the fire and the water load in the building it's unstable," he said.

Sullivan said he doesn't know what time the power will be restored.

The building was under construction, but will now be torn down due to fire and water damage. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

"Once they get it down below the power lines they'll be able to turn the power back on," he said.

Crews are still at the scene putting out hot spots and starting to tear down the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Farmers' market rescheduled

The outage has also closed the nearby Fredericton Boyce Farmers' Market for the day.

Leslie Morrell, manager of the market, said it will be held on Sunday this week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"The majority of our customers start to show up at 6:30, seven o'clock," Morrell said.

Morrell said some vendors and customers started to show up, but the decision was made later to close the market once officials said it could be a while before power was restored.