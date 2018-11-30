Red scarves blowing in downtown Moncton send message about HIV/AIDS

Bright red scarves blow in the breeze on lamp posts, fences and benches in downtown Moncton.

They're free for the taking, but they come with a message about HIV/AIDS. Each has a tag providing information about World AIDS Day, which is Saturday.

"We're giving them out for people to wear," said Sarah Doiron, the harm reduction educator at Ensemble, the organization formerly known as AIDS Moncton.

"And basically it's symbolic of the red ribbon, so that is to honour the people that we've lost to HIV, people that are affected by HIV."

Red scarves are tied on the lamp posts in Victoria Park in Moncton. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Doiron said the aim is to spread awareness, get rid of a stigma attached to HIV/AIDS and encourage people to get tested for the virus.

"We want there to be more awareness," she said. "And sometimes people think that's a problem of the past, but we still need to keep it in mind that if you don't get tested you don't know your status right?"

Doiron said an increase this year in cases of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is a concern.

Each scarf has a tag, which gives more information about World AIDS Day. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

In September, Horizon Health urged people to get tested for sexually transmitted and blood-borne diseases in the wake of a 175 percent increase in reported HIV cases in the Fredericton and Oromocto areas.

Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, the regional medical officer of health in Fredericton, said there have been 16 new reports of HIV in New Brunswick since January, which is double the number the department would normally expect in a year.

"If you go get tested, then you know your results, and if you need to get treatment or whatnot you can protect yourself and others, so that can help prevent the spread of HIV," she said.

Abbi Ryder, the community outreach worker for Ensemble, was tying scarves all around the downtown area on Friday.

Abbi Ryder, a community outreach worker with Ensemble, said she'd like to see an end to the stigma attached to HIV/AIDS. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"There's a lot of stigma associated with HIV and people that are living with HIV," she said. "There's also a lot of stigma around the clients that I serve through the needle distribution service."

People who inject drugs — the clients of the service — are often suspected of having HIV, and "it's really not an accurate statement," she said.

Ryder hopes people who see the scarves will be inspired to ask questions.

"Even if they see the red scarf and they don't necessarily understand, maybe that will encourage them to call us and ask questions."

More red scarves are tied along poles on Main Street in downtown Moncton. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

All of the scarves have been donated and some are hand-made.

"I just really hope that people will really take the time to look at the cards, get the information that's on the card, maybe go home and do some research on HIV and the transmission, and give us a call, go get checked, go find out your own status — things like that so that it's not so stigmatized," Ryder said.

She'd like people to remember the message of World AIDS day all year long.

"People are all people, and just because they have HIV it doesn't mean you have to stay away from them."