5-month lockout at landfill for northeastern New Brunswick ends as workers accept new contract

A lockout at a landfill near Bathurst has ended after employees ratified a new collective agreement with their employer.

Workers at the Red Pine solid waste management site in Allardville have been locked out of the facility since February, after working without a contract for 23 months.

The landfill is the only one servicing the northeast of the province.

The lockout affected 23 workers: labourers, heavy-duty operators, security guards, an environmental technician and a supervisor.

On Tuesday, workers ratified a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with the Chaleur Regional Services Commission, which operates the landfill.

In a statement posted to the union's website, CUPE Local 4193 president Serge Plourde said workers had been through a lockout unlike any seen in Canadian history, lasting through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sticking together and supporting one another, and the outpouring of support from our community and our union sisters and brothers across New Brunswick and across Canada, is what got us through this uphill battle," said Plourde.

No details about retroactive deal

While Plourde would not say what percentage of workers voted in favour of the new agreement, he said a large majority of them did and no concessions were made at the negotiating table.

Plourde previously said the commission left the bargaining table after the bargaining team refused to budge on three issues dealing with union leave and how the employer wanted to handle sick time and vacation days.

The new agreement will be retroactive to Dec. 31, 2017, the date the last agreement expired.

This agreement will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

Unionized workers will return to the landfill on Aug. 4.