Safe ride home program coming back to Saint John in 2024

The COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to a service that provides free rides for drivers who have had too much to drink in Saint John, but officials hope the program will resume later this year.

Due to a volunteer shortage — the program requires around 200 volunteers to run — Operation Red Nose couldn't run in Saint John in 2023, and COVID-19 challenges prevented it from running for prior years.

"We felt if we wait until [2024], that we'll be able to pull it off and do a really good job," said Jennifer Butler, Operation Red Nose's chair in Saint John.

She's been volunteering for Red Nose since it launched in Saint John in the mid-2000s.

The service runs from the last weekend in November until New Year's Eve, with volunteers driving clients home in their own vehicles.

One of the challenges in recruiting volunteers has been unease because of COVID-19, said Butler. She said some people are still nervous about coming into close contact with others.

"Everybody is still a little bit on edge," said Butler.

Butler said the plan is to start recruiting volunteers early. The group will have its first meeting this month.

Operation Red Nose hasn't completely gone from New Brunswick though. The program ran in the Edmundston area in 2023, as well as Chaleur and Acadian Peninsula regions.

Operation Red Nose reduces drinking and driving during the holidays. (SRC)

In smaller, rural communities, it's harder to rely on taxis or other rideshare services to get home safely. It's part of why Operation Red Nose resumed operation despite pandemic challenges in those three regions.

Recruiting volunteers, though, has always been difficult, said New Brunswick's Operation Red Nose co-ordinator, Gaetan Germain.

In the three regions where the program was active in 2023, Germain said the number of volunteers aren't back to pre-pandemic levels — but neither are client numbers.

"We also observed that people are not celebrating like they used to," he said.

While more and more volunteers return every year, it could take another year or two before the program is back to where it was in 2019, Germain said.

How does Red Nose work?

In addition to the drivers, volunteers are needed to handle the phones and organize the rides. Different teams usually work on Friday and Saturday evenings, since Butler said volunteers can sometimes get burned out if they work more than one evening in a row.

If people call who don't have a car, volunteers put them through to taxis.

Butler said the program's intention is not to compete with cabs or other ridesharing services like Uride, which recently launched in cities like Moncton and Fredericton.

"It really targets a different demographic than the taxis," she said.

Operation Red Nose isn't for the big drinkers, Butler said. It's for the people who, for example, drive to a restaurant and have a few drinks and can't drive home.

Operation Red Nose is free to use, but the program does take donations that are given to charity.

"We want to help people get home and keep them from drinking and driving. That's the whole goal of it," Butler said.