Red Cross extends support to apartment evacuees after Fredericton shooting

The Red Cross worked to help tenants forced from their homes after a Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex on Brookside Drive in Fredericton.

"We anticipated there would potentially be some evacuees. We were ready at the standby," said Bill Lawlor, provincial director with the Red Cross.

Four people were killed early Friday morning including two officers with the Fredericton Police Force. Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns were shot as they approached the two civilians — a man and woman who were killed — lying on the ground. Bass player Donnie Robichaud, 42, has been identified as the male civilian victim in the shooting

Others were reported to have been injured but police did not confirm the number or the extent of the injuries.

Fredericton Police and the RCMP locked down the area and evacuated some of the residents from the immediate area.

Support needed

Lawlor said the Red Cross has experience in this type of situation having helped during the lockdown in Moncton in June 2014 when 5 RCMP officers were shot — three were killed and two injured.

"We were contacted by the city of Fredericton to provide some support to those residents who could not return home. Those residents would have been very, very close to the area of the incident."

We have had a number of inquiries about how long the area of Brookside Drive will be closed, and about displaced residents. As of this evening, <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredGov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityFredGov</a> and the Red Cross have facilitated alternate lodging for approx. 50 residents. —@CityFredPolice

Support was being offered to about 30 people who had been evacuated to the Willie O'Ree Place. Lawlor said they were waiting to hear from authorities of who could go home and when as the police investigation continued.

"If they are unable to go home this evening, we'll support them by providing emergency accommodations."

From left: Robert Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Sara Burns (Fredericton Police/Facebook) ​Lawlor said the Red Cross is working with victim services who encouraged evacuees to spend the evening, night with family and friends if it was possible rather than alone in a hotel room.

Services in place

Lawlor said when they were asked to host a reception centre, the Red Cross asked that there be mental health services available for those who may need it.

"Given the circumstances of this one, we wanted to make they had the appropriate support as required."

We are deeply saddened by the tragic event this morning in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fredericton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fredericton</a>. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to members of <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityFredPolice</a>. —@CanRedCrossATL

While the Red Cross is normally thought to respond to those in need during a natural disaster, fire, etc. Lawlor said the New Brunswick Red Cross was asked to help out during the Humboldt Broncos tragedy because of their experience dealing with other tragedies including a bus crash in Sussex in 2001, the Moncton lockdown in 2014 and in Bathurst in 2008, where seven high school basketball players were killed when their van collided with a transport truck.

"Although not shooting incidents per say, they're more of that social emergency as opposed to natural disasters."

Lawlor said one thing they have learned is when people see a volunteer there in their Red Cross vest, there's an immediate sense of comfort.

"It's all about adapting our training to make sure our personnel are ready to adapt to whatever the situation may be."