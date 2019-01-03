33 people remain homeless after historic spring floods, says Red Cross

Eight months after record-high floodwaters forced many New Brunswickers out of their homes, 33 people are still unable to return, the Red Cross says.

"Resiliency is still very high amongst these families," said Bill Lawlor, provincial director with the Red Cross.

"There's normal and expected angst after this many months."

At the peak of the flood, about 2,500 people registered with the Red Cross. Lawlor said the final 10 households, in the greater Fredericton area, are the worst and most complex cases.

Lawlor has been checking in with evacuees every few weeks while they try to return home or find new places to live.

The Red Cross, which has a service agreement with the province to provide support to evacuees displaced by the spring flood, also makes sure people have clothing and food available to them until they can return home.

Homes beyond repair

He said some residents' homes were severely damaged "to the point where repairs are very expensive."

Other households are beyond repair.

The New Brunswick government`s disaster financial assistance program offered homeowners up to $160,00 for structural repairs.

Some residents didn't require emergency accommodations during the flood or immediately after, but their needs changed when the severe damage continued to make their homes unlivable. (Twitter)

"The needs are quite different from household to household," Lawlor said. "Some are very low and others have a little bit more requirements to help them get through until the next phase."

He said some people will be able to return home within the next few weeks, while the process might take a while longer for others. Lawlor said some of those people are still waiting on contractor services and others have opted to do home repairs themselves to save money.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where there will be another event we just don't know when and where it will be. -Bill Lawlor , provincial director with the Red Cross

"These people are also working," he said.

"They're not working on the repairs to their home 10 or 12 hours a day. They're out doing their job, so they can get an income for their family and then when they come home, they are then working on their household."

He said many people forced from their homes are staying with family and friends.

"Eight months is a long time to be sharing accommodations and not be in a place that you can consider to be your own home, when that is what you are accustomed to prior to the flood happening in the spring," Lawlor said.

Not the longest delay

Some residents might return home in the next few weeks, while others will be forced to wait even longer. (Julia Wright / CBC)

But this isn't the longest he's seen people out of their homes.

During the flood of 2012 in Perth Andover and the December flood of 2010, Lawlor said the Red Cross cared for clients up to 12 months with the most complicated of cases.

Nevertheless, he's hopeful the remaining evacuees will get a sense of normalcy soon.

"Each and every experience they have prepares them for the next event," he said.

"Unfortunately, we live in a world where there will be another event. We just don't know when and where it will be."