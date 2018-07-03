Cooking fire forces 7 people from Saint John apartment building

A fire has forced at least seven people from their homes in Saint John, including four children between five months and five years old.

The fire broke out in a three-storey apartment building at 20 Kennedy St. in the north end of the city just before midnight.

A small kitchen fire started on the stove and was extinguished before firefighters arrived, said platoon chief Brian Wilson of the Saint John Fire Department.

No one was injured, but smoke forced the two families to leave overnight, he said.

"The damage was just moderate," he said. "It was held to the one kitchen area."

Dan Bedell, the spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross in Atlantic Canada, said emergency lodging, meals and other aid were provided by the Red Cross.

Tenants of a ground-floor unit were either away at the time or made their own arrangements for a place to stay until any smoke or water damage can be cleaned up, Bedell said.