Fire in apartment building puts 40 people out of their homes during pandemic

More than 40 tenants were forced from an Oromocto apartment building when it caught fire.

The fire broke out at the four-storey building on Onondaga Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

From there, people gathered at the nearby Hazen Park Centre in Oromocto, where they could register with the Red Cross.

The fire erupted at a time when people have been asked, because of the coronavirus outbreak, to stay home and away from anyone who isn't part of the household.

Oromocto fire Chief Jody Price said the Hazen Park Centre is a good-size building.

"They were able to space people out and give them some distance," he said.

The Red Cross supplied emergency lodging, food and other support to 25 residents.

Virtual support from Red Cross volunteers

In the midst of COVID-19, provincial Red Cross director Bill Lawlor said, volunteers are working alongside fire departments and municipal officials, while also offering virtual support to people in crisis.

Typically, volunteers are deployed to a particular crisis, whether it be a fire or area that has been flooded.

During Wednesday's fire, a small team of volunteers was able to register and find lodging over the phone for people who had been displaced.

"It hasn't impeded the service we've been able to provide," Lawlor said of the outbreak.

The Canadian Red Cross provides food, shelter, clothing and essential supplies for up to 72 hours.

After that, Price said, people need to find somewhere else to stay, whether that be with family, friends or with assistance from the Department of Social Development.

"They'd have to make some kind of arrangement to go somewhere with other people," he said.

Dan Bedell, communications director for the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross, said residents who have been displaced are staying at one or more hotels in the Oromocto-Fredericton area.

The Red Cross is working with the hotel industry to make sure proper physical distancing practices are in place.

Although residents were allowed back into the building Wednesday night to retrieve some of their belongings, the apartment building will be shut down for a few months.

Because there was significant water, fire and smoke damage, Price said nobody will be allowed back in for two to four months.

Firefighter trapped inside building

One firefighter was trapped on the third floor of the apartment building and had to be rescued by other firefighters from a window. Another firefighter cut his hand on glass, and a tenant suffered smoke inhalation and needed to be treated by Ambulance New Brunswick.

The fire started accidentally during maintenance work happening inside the building at the time, Price said.

"There was some work going on in a confined space inside the building ... which ignited the wall," he said.

More than 50 firefighters from five different fire departments were at the scene.

Fighting fires in pandemic

Price said there have been many changes to procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 53 firefighters need to be screened before going into the fire station. This included having their temperatures taken.

The number of people who can travel in one of the larger fire trucks has also been limited. Right now, four people can travel inside a truck, whereas up to seven used to be allowed.

"So we don't have people as close together as we used to," Price said.