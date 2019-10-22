Solid waste commissions put pause on recycling during pandemic

Solid waste commissions across the province have been announcing changes to their recycling programs because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Fredericton Solid Waste announced they would stop sorting recycling that came to their landfill starting April 6.

Any recyclables that do come in will go straight to the landfill.

On March 22, the Fundy Regional Service Commission stopped their recycling program,also saying that any recycling material received will go straight to the landfill "to protect our employees."

"We are asking the public to store their material if possible,.

On March 19 ECO360, which handles waste collection for the southeast of the province, including Moncton, said that while curbside collection will continue "waste will not be recycled or composted."

Safety concerns

Brad Janes, a spokesperson for Fredericton Solid Waste, said the decision was made to end the recycling program out of concern for their workers.

"We don't want to have employees or haulers collecting recycling that could be contaminated material," said Janes.

"We don't want our employees being potentially exposed."

Even though recycling will go to the dump, Janes encourages people to not include recycling with garbage and to sort recycling as normal.

Fredericton Solid Waste spokesperson Brad Janes said the decision to stop sorting recycling was made with safety in mind. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

This will help workers who otherwise would have more garbage bags to handle than is normal.

Janes said people can still use the grey and blue boxes for recycling, and that they will be picked up by a separate truck like always, but it won't be sorted and will be disposed of.

Janes said the temporary pause on the recycling program should give people an opportunity to practice the other two 'R's', reduce and reuse.

"Now is an opportunity to really implement that in your personal lifestyle," said Janes

Alternatives?

Lois Corbett, the executive director of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, said these are extraordinary times and understands why solid waste commissions have made this decision.

"It's a crisis born of a crisis," said Corbett.

"We have to understand that it's not business as usual in any domain … I know that the regional solid waste commissions are amongst the biggest and most important cheerleaders [of recycling.]"

Corbett asks New Brunswickers to be patient, not forget how to sort their recyclables, and start to consider backyard composting.

Lois Corbett, executive director of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, says this is an extraordinary time and understands why solid waste commissions made the call to temporarily end recycling programs. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"If you want to reduce the amount of stuff that you're sending to our landfills and do some good things for nature and for your own backyard, this is the perfect time to build that backyard compost," said Corbett.

Vicky Lutes, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Local Government, is encouraging residents who have the ability to store recyclables to do so until the programs start up again.

Corbett agrees, but recommends cleaning recycling to minimize odour and keep animals from being attracted to storage areas..

She also warns against putting all your stored recyclables out at once when the virus threat ends, to avoid taxing the system.