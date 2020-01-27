Keep your plastic, paper and cardboard to yourself, says Hampton mayor to LSD residents

While Hampton appreciates the enthusiasm its neighbours have for recycling, the town would prefer they do it in their own communities.

The town is cracking down on what it says are people from neighbouring communities using Hampton's recycling depot.

The Hampton recycling centre is paid for by Hampton taxpayers, and Mayor Ken Chorley said it's not fair that they have to foot the bill for their neighbours' recycling.

"We would like them to continue with their recycling … we would appreciate it if non-residents would contact the Fundy Regional Services Commission for the nearest convenient blue bin location to their residence," said Chorley.

Many areas around Saint John are included in Region 9 of the Fundy Regional Services Commission.

This means all those communities in the area pay into the same solid waste collection system, so residents can use any of the blue bin depots in that region.

But starting in 2018, the commission stopped collecting recycling from Hampton, meaning the town had to start its own program.

They chose to continue a centralized recycling centre over adopting curbside collection to control costs.

Chorley said he knows out-of-towners are using the centre, because they will often have conversations with town employees at the site.

"Saying, you know, 'This stuff wouldn't fit in this little basket' or whatever the reason, but they're bringing stuff up here," said Chorley.

The recycling depot in Hampton is filling up with plastic and cardboard from people who don't live in town. Mayor Ken Chorley explains why that's a problem. 9:01

Chorley also notes that people have been dropping off things that don't belong at the depot.

"Mattresses, there's been toilets and toilet seats … little bicycles, things that are no longer wanted by people and sometimes they're absolutely no good," said Chorley.

The town is not planning on setting up roadblocks or any such infrastructure to police their recycling bins.

"We're not out to be mean," said Chorley.

But, Chorley said the people using Hampton's bins are already paying for services in their own communities and should be using those services instead.

Since Rothesay and Quispamsis have curbside collection, the nearest recycling depots for communities near Hampton would be on the Kingston Peninsula or in east Saint John.