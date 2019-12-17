Recovering alcoholic urges rethink on beer in grocery stores

For the average New Brunswicker, the introduction of beer and a variety of other alcoholic beverages in grocery stores this year may seem a welcome convenience.

But for 27-year-old Zoe Scott of Moncton, it's only making life more difficult.

Scott is a recovering alcoholic and seeing these items on a weekly basis when she goes to buy food and other necessities is a repeated attack on her sobriety.

"Some people are going to be over the moon about that, but my heart dropped out of my chest," said Scott, recalling the first day she came face to face with her former drink of choice — beer — at the end of the grocery aisle, where the pasta sauce used to be.

"All of a sudden there's beer everywhere … flats of beer."

Substance abuse researchers say it's inappropriate to be selling beer alongside other grocery store items, including those marketed to children. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Scott has been sober for two years now but still feels a strong physical craving when there's beer in front of her.

"It's no different than seeing your favourite food. It's like, 'Does this belong to anybody? Can I have this?'"

"I wasn't thinking about having a drink on this lovely Thursday afternoon ... but suddenly I'm staring at this 24-pack and I'm really tempted to buy it."

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto, Scott's reaction is what other alcoholics are likely feeling as well.

Studies in laboratories have found that people who are alcohol-dependent will have an automatic response when shown a bottle of booze, said senior scientist Robert Mann.

Zoe Scott is a recovering alcoholic who thinks alcohol in grocery stores might cause people like her to relapse. 1:58

"These stimuli have the power to evoke a desire to drink or a craving and even psycho-physiological responses like changes in heart rate and things like that."

Data from other jurisdictions in North America show an increase of five to 10 per cent in alcohol consumption when grocery store sales are introduced, according to the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research.

"It juices alcohol consumption," said Adam Sherk, a post-doctoral researcher at the institute, based at the University of Victoria.

"It's more front of mind for people making purchases."

It's not fair. It just it really isn't. Everyone needs to buy food. – Zoe Scott, Moncton

Scott said she thinks she'll be able to resist the temptation.

"I usually have my son in my face. My reminder's right there."

"It's like, no, I have to buy diapers."

Adam Sherk, who has a PhD in alcohol epidemiology, says selling beer in grocery stores is bad for public health. (University of Victoria)

But she knows some people aren't as strong or as stubborn.

"There's some people who are going to break their promises to themselves, their families and friends and possibly their 12-step program because it's taunting. It's in their face every day. And some people just can't take that temptation."

Scott said liquor should be kept in liquor stores, or at least in a separate section of the grocery store, as cigarettes are.

"It's not fair. It just it really isn't."

"Everyone needs to buy food."

Sherk agreed it's "inappropriate" to be displaying alcoholic beverages in grocery aisles alongside basic food items, including products that are marketed to children.

"Alcohol is not a normal commodity. It makes you intoxicated. It's a psychoactive substance. It's a Group 1 carcinogen. So, from the point of view of a child seeing alcohol in a grocery store, it normalizes a substance which is not the same as the other products that are in that grocery store."

Product placement in stores is up to grocers, according to NB Liquor.

Loblaws, owner of the store where Scott does her groceries, did not respond to CBC's request for an interview.

NB Liquor declined to do an interview, but answered some questions in an emailed statement.

Chris Doucet and Zoe Scott in the kitchen of their apartment in west end Moncton. (Edwin Hunter/CBC)

"Our research indicates that customers are looking for increased convenience and shopping options," wrote Thomas Tremblay, ANBL public relations specialist.

Tremblay said so far customers have responded very positively to the expanded line of products in grocery stores.

NB Liquor has a mandate to act in a socially responsible manner, however.

To that end, said Tremblay, it runs ad campaigns, donates to mental health organizations and has created a new social responsibility position to boost that type of programming.

The products now on sale in grocery stores include beer, cider and pre-made cocktails. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

"We are actively engaged with jurisdictions across the country to gauge best practices and to work collaboratively," he said.

The move to sell more products in grocery stores runs counter to "best practices," according to Sherk.

The CISUR recently looked at alcohol policies across the country and urged New Brunswick to reconsider its recent change.

"Citizens should be concerned about this because it's subtly influencing them to drink more alcohol than they otherwise would," Sherk said.

That's bad from a public health standpoint, he said, because it increases the risk of acute injuries and chronic conditions, including six different types of cancer.

It's also bad from a public accounts perspective, said Sherk, because when health care and other costs are subtracted from liquor sales earnings, New Brunswick has an "alcohol deficit" of $78 million a year.

Playtime for Wesley, his mom, Zoe, and their cat. (Edwin Hunter/CBC)

Sherk said he is "by no means a teetotaler," but increased controls, such as restricting sales outside liquor stores (and enforcing labelling requirements to warn consumers of risk), would go a long way to reduce alcohol's harms and costs.

Scott thinks it would make staying sober a little easier for her.

She has worked hard to rid her life of "vice coping mechanisms" and replace them with meditation and self-care.

"I can't have a drink at all."

She has a support system and is repairing relationships with friends and family.

"This is the happiest I've been in my life."

But that doesn't mean she's immune to old habits.

"You still need to address the dark stuff when it comes to you. And just I didn't expect to be addressing it Thursday night in the grocery store."