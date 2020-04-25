1st day of COVID-19 recovery plan a success for NB golfers

As the first phase of the recovery plan from COVID-19 came into effect on Saturday in New Brunswick, golfers swung their clubs and cracked golf balls at Carmen Creek Golf Course in Fredericton.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the loosened restrictions Friday, which allow people to enjoy a sunny day at the parks, beaches and golf courses.

Terry Avery is the owner of Carman Creek Golf Course. He said he was surprised to hear the news on Friday that his business could re-open immediately. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Terry Avery is the owner at Carmen Creek. He said he found out about the government's decision to re-open when his phone started to ring Friday afternoon.

"Last night we were scrambling and this morning we scrambled and we got open about noon time," he said. About 50 golfers were at the course in the first hour it opened.

Avery admitted he was caught off guard by the announcement, but was happy with the news and worked late to make sure he would be ready to open the driving range on Saturday.

He said his biggest challenge was to ensure the business was ready to follow public health's guidelines for physical distancing.

"In about 20 hours we've implemented a lot of things."

Jordan Bennett and his 11-year-old son Hunter were some of the first golfers at the driving range on Saturday. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Avery said one customer at a time is allowed inside the clubhouse and he installed Plexiglas to separate his staff at the cash register.

Golfers are spaced out at least three metres on the driving range, and Avery said all of the equipment is sanitized between customers.

Slice of life

Hunter Bennett, 11, was one of the first people at the driving range when it opened. He was there with his dad and said it was a nice change of pace from the last several weeks of being home.

"Awesome. That way I can get out of the house, because it's been video games, TV or play with my sister," he said.

Avery said earlier in the week he was concerned about his business and has already lost thousands of dollars from being closed the last two weeks.

A sign on the clubhouse door at Carman Creek Golf Course explains some of the guidelines in place. (Gary Moore/CBC)

But he's grateful that things turned around so quick, and he expressed his appreciation toward people who followed the guidelines from public health over the last few weeks.

"I thank New Brunswickers for being so diligent and doing what they were supposed to do. And, I can only thank them for us opening."

Avery said the rest of the golf course will open in a week or two, once the green dries up from the snow melt.

