Recounts underway across New Brunswick for tight municipal races

At least 15 recounts were underway this week after tight results in several New Brunswick municipal election races.

Elections NB spokesperson Paul Harpelle told CBC that recounts have been completed for races in Grand Falls, Stanley, Hanwell and St.George with results in those elections upheld.

Harpelle said a tie in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël between council candidates Guylaine Brown and Onile Mallet was broken when a vote for Brown was deemed rejected by the municipal returning officer. That made Mallet the winner.

Harpelle didn't have information about what the specific issue was with the rejected ballot.

Harpelle said on Wednesday afternoon that recounts for ward races in Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton were ongoing. Two recounts in Edmundston also began Wednesday. A recount was expected to start Wednesday evening in Norton.

No updates were immediately available Thursday morning.

Recounts were taking place across the province after tight election results in municipal races. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Recounts in Paquetville and Bas-Caraquet were set to begin Thursday.

A recount in Neguac resulted in a 342-vote tie between Emile Basque and Albertine Savoie for one of five council seats being upheld.

Harpelle said the candidates didn't want the municipal returning officer to draw names from a hat, so a recount by a judge was requested.

How recounts occur

Recounts aren't automatic in New Brunswick.

The Municipal Elections Act sets out that a candidate who isn't elected can apply for a recount when there's a difference between an unelected candidate and an elected candidate of 25 votes or less. Requests for recounts must be made before June 4.

In the event of a tie, the law sets out that a recount takes place with at least two qualified electors, which can be the candidates. If a tie remains and the candidates agree, the municipal returning officer breaks the tie by drawing a name from a box. The candidate whose name is drawn is declared the winner.

If the candidates don't agree to a name being drawn, the municipal returning officer can request a judicial recount.

A candidate can apply for a judicial recount under two circumstances.

The first involves a candidate who has participated in a recount who can satisfy a judge that an election officer improperly counted the votes, or that there are disputed ballots from the recount. The candidate must file for a judicial recount within 10 days of the recount by the municipal election officer.

The second is if a candidate has lost by more than 25 and has reason to believe the results may be incorrect. Applications for a judicial recount under that provision must be filed by June 4.

Some of the recounts could affect plans for swearing-in ceremonies or first council meetings some communities have scheduled for Monday.

Candidate Paula Radwan, left, observes the recount of the results in Saint John's Ward 4 on Wednesday. (Paul Harpelle/Elections NB)

Saint John's Ward 4 race had 10 candidates vying for two seats. Greg Stewart had 1,141, Paula Radwan had 1,128 and Gina Hooley had 1,120. Incumbent Ray Strowbridge received 1,022 votes.

"That's pretty tight, so it'll be interesting to see what happens there," Mayor-elect Donna Reardon told CBC.

She said the recount could affect whether Saint John holds a council meeting planned for Monday after a swearing-in ceremony.

"We're hoping it won't push back the swearing-in," Reardon said.