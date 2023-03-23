N.B.'s recognition of UN resolution should be followed with action: African leaders

The province has declared 2015-2024 as the International Decade for People of African Descent in New Brunswick, and Black community leaders are now calling on the province to follow the recognition with action.

New Brunswick's recognition, based on a United Nations resolution, comes only a year before the end of the decade, while the federal government made the declaration in 2018.

Yusuf Shire, president of the New Brunswick African Association, said he doesn't want the declaration to be just a symbolic gesture.

"I think it's about equity," said Shire.

"Anti-Black racism is something that exists in New Brunswick here, and we cannot hide or shy away from it anymore. So this is where we want to be able to see our politicians or leaders to really take a strong stand against the anti-Black racism."

Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters on Thursday the province is going through the report on systemic racism and looking for areas to make improvements.

When asked why the declaration of the decade took so long, Higgs said the former premier of the province was asked about the declaration, but it was never done. So Higgs said when his government was recently approached about it, they responded accordingly.

Premier Blaine Higgs said the province will be shortly moving forward with recommendations on systemic racism. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Shire said he would like to see New Brunswick follow Nova Scotia's lead with its adoption of Bill 96. The Act to Dismantle Racism and Hate saw unanimous support in the Nova Scotia legislature last year.

Shire said the recognition of the decade has come from African communities and organizations working with Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for immigration, and sending emails and letters to politicians to garner support.

Dunn introduced the motion for recognition on Wednesday in the legislature, which passed unanimously.

"We wanted to be able to be recognized because [of] injustice and anti-Black racism that we faced daily in the schools, at our workplaces," said Shire. "So we think it's high time now.… This is the beginning."

Mamadou Diallo, president of the New Brunswick Provincial Council of People of African Descent, said he would like to see a systemic racism action plan from the government, as well as money in the next budget to support African organizations in the province.

Mamadou Diallo, president of the New Brunswick Provincial Council of People of African Descent, said the recognition has given him hope that government action will come. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"Our community needs development in a social way, cultural way, economic way. So that is some way the government can help us and support us for this decade." said Diallo.

Higgs said the province will be shortly moving forward with recommendations on systemic racism, and there is room in the budget to do that.

Diallo said while he would like to see immediate action, the recognition of the decade gave him hope that action would come.

People and organizations from across New Brunswick were at the legislature to witness the declaration.

Shire said support for the recognition also shows willingness from New Brunswick leaders to work with Black organizations to bring their issues to the forefront, and it also sends a message of inclusivity and diversity.

"It's a historical moment that should be celebrated and serve as a reminder of the ongoing effort to promote social justice and equality for all of us."

