2018 grads face higher unemployment rate than predecessors, says commission

Recent university graduates are finding it difficult to find and hold onto jobs, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be partly to blame.

The Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission's report says the unemployment rate for 2018 grads two years after graduation is 14 per cent.

This compares to nine per cent for 2014 grads and eight per cent for graduates in 2012.

Commission CEO Catherine Stewart says the pandemic is partially to blame.

"I'm not surprised that graduates of the class of 2018 have been impacted by the pandemic in terms of their financial employment and education situations," said Stewart.

"A number of Maritimers are experiencing similar challenges, and recent graduates, of course, are no exception."

She said the percentage of graduates who have found full time work is about the same as previous graduating classes, but the number of people working in part-time jobs has gone down.

"This suggests that graduates who were in part time positions when the pandemic hit were most likely the ones to lose their job as a result of the pandemic," said Stewart.

Financial struggles

The pandemic has also affected recent grads bank accounts.

The report said 55 per cent of 2018 graduates say the pandemic has affected their finances, with 12 per cent reporting they've had to take on more debt because of the pandemic.

Ayla Poitras, who graduated in 2019, said it's not easy for recent grads who generally don't have a lot of savings.

Information Morning - Moncton 5:37 14% of recent Maritime university graduates still unemployed Catherine Stewart is CEO of the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission. 5:37

"I just didn't make payments on things when I could or when something would pop up like GST, I'm like … I guess I'll pay my cell phone bill finally," said Poitras.

"Or it was more along the lines of, 'Oh, Mr. Noodles are on sale for 29 cents. Perfect. I'm going to eat those and I'm only going to eat a half a block and I'm going to eat it with a half can of tuna.'"

Finding work

While the pandemic has been hard on employment prospects for some recent grads, Poitras has been able to find work during the pandemic.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Education in 2019.

Before the pandemic, she was working two part time retail jobs, seven days a week, for minimum wage.

Information Morning - Saint John 16:56 2018 grads still looking for work Recent grads on the hunt for jobs have felt the pandemic pinch. A new study indicates the Class of 2018 is seeing a higher number of unemployed graduates two years after graduation. Julia Wright speaks with Catherine Stewart, CEO of the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission, the group behind the study, then we get lived experience speaking with Ayla Poitras. 16:56

"It definitely wasn't in the plan after getting a second degree, having to work at the mall," said Poitras.

But she was eventually able to find work as a teacher, partly because of COVID.

But there was a catch. The school was an hour and a half away and started as a half-day position.

"When I first started, I was making just a little bit more than I was making at the mall and at my other job combined for the half days," said Poitras.

"But that was all I could get, and it was my foot in the door and I was desperate."

Poitras said that has turned into a full-time position, as backfill for staff burnout increased as the pandemic continued.