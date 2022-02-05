Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of "extraneous" glass, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The soda was sold nationally in a four-pack of 200-ml bottles, with a UPC of 0 60383 02157 3 and best before date of Sep. 24, 2023.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, it said. There have been no reports of any injuries associated with the soda.

People who purchased the soda should throw it out or return it to the place of purchase, the agency advises.

Investigation underway

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products," it said in a release.

CFIA is also verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Loblaws said the soda was sold between Sept. 29, 2021 and Feb. 3, 2022, at the following stores:

Atlantic Superstore.

Superstore.

Fortinos.

Loblaws.

ValuMart.

Your Independent Grocer.

Zehrs.

No Frills.

Dominion.

Provigo.

Maxi.

Axep.

Intermarche.

Extra Foods.

Real Canadian Wholesale Club.

"Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund," the retailer said in a statement Friday.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused," it said. "The health and safety of customers is our top concern."