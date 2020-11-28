Recall issued for Fresh Attitude brand baby spinach

Baby spinach sold under the brand Fresh Attitude is being recalled in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a notice on Friday and says the product may have been distributed in other Atlantic provinces.

The recall includes the 312-gram package with a best before date of Dec. 4, and the 142-gram package with best before dates of Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

The recall was triggered by VegPro International and is being investigated.

The food inspection agency says people should check to see if they have the recalled product and throw it out or return it to the store.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can lead to infections. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at the highest level of risk.

Short-term symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to the recall.