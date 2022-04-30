Confectionery products recalled over possible salmonella contamination

Dozens of products sold under the brand name Elite are being recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.

Most of the 97 affected products are confectionery, including chocolates, candies and gum.

The recall affects all products with codes sold up to and including April 29.

A full list of products can be found on the recall notice's webpage.

Foodfest International, which owns Elite, focuses on kosher foods. It mainly sells products in Canada, the U.S. and Israel.

The foods may have been sold nationwide and the label information may be in either English or Hebrew.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the recall was prompted by a recall in another country. There have been no reported illnesses in Canada related to the products.

The agency said the product should be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.

The most common symptoms of salmonella are vomiting, fever and diarrhea. The bacteria can be deadly, especially in older and immunocompromised people.