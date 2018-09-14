Second Rebecca Schofield Day marked with acts of kindness, concert

More than 100,000 students encouraged to take part in random acts of kindness as part of the second annual Rebecca Schofield Day on Saturday.

Her mother, Anne Schofield, said each student in New Brunswick received a kindness card through their school. The card explains Rebecca's story and the other side says "you've been gifted a random act of kindness, please pass it on."

She said they've been encouraged to go out on Saturday and perform an act of kindness. She said a tally will be kept of the number of acts of kindness performed.

Rebecca Schofield died in February this year of terminal brain cancer. She was 18.

Before her death, she inspired people around the world with her campaign to perform random acts of kindness.

"Rebecca would say an act of kindness doesn't have to cost anything," her mother said.

She said Rebecca's favourite act of kindness she's been told about was about a woman who went to visit a family member at a nursing home. The woman stopped and sat with a man and looked through pictures of his family.

"She just donated her time," said Schofield.

A benefit concert

There will also be a free benefit concert at the Riverview Arts Centre on Saturday.

The event will feature 14 different acts and marks the start of the centre's performance season.

Organizers hope attendees will provide donations.

Julie Hopkins, the director of operations for the centre, said 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to The Lions Sick Children's Fund, which helped the Schofield family.

Thousands of acts of kindness will happen on Saturday as students carry on with the #BeccaToldMeTo campaign started by Riverview teen, Becca Schofield. A gala concert in her memory takes place Saturday at the Riverview Arts Centre at 7:30 pm. 8:29

Several of the artists created a song called the #BeccaToldMeTo song which they will perform Saturday night as well.

But for Hopkins, the concert is about doing something good.

"It's my random act of kindness," Hopkins said.

There will be a barbecue at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start an hour later.

Becca Schofield Day is marked on the third Saturday in September in honour of the teen.