Becca's mom urges people to donate blood over holidays

The mother of the late Rebecca Schofield is asking people to remember her daughter's legacy by donating blood this holiday season.

Anne Schofield of Riverview is hoping those inspired by the #BeccaToldMeTo campaign started by her daughter to think about Canadian Blood Services.

Schofield said blood transfusions helped keep her daughter alive after she was diagnosed with cancer.

"We had Rebecca for 14 months after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer," Schofield said.

"We were told we'd have her for three to 12 months, but I believe those blood transfusions helped us keep her longer."

Rebecca died in February at the age of 18.

Critical need

Rebecca’s father, Darren, will be donating blood for the 12th time on Boxing Day. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

Schofield said that over the month-long holiday season, 30,000 donations are needed nationwide, including 1,400 in New Brunswick alone.

"It's very important to take the time over the holidays to go in and donate," she said.

"I talk about Rebecca's legacy and Rebecca's request, what a way to honour her on the holidays. What a way to help us get through our first holiday without her by doing something that you know can save a life."

Anne Schofield is the mother of the late Riverview teen behind the #Beccatoldmeto social media movement encouraging acts of kindness.

Rebecca's father, Darren, will be donating blood for the 12th time on Boxing Day.

Schofield also hopes to donate blood on Boxing Day too, if she can.

"I have to admit, I have not donated blood yet because my iron is low and I can't," said Schofield.

"But I'll make this promise that on Boxing Day I'll get tested and see if I'm able to."

1st Christmas

Since Rebecca's death, the family hasn't been 'left holding our grief,' Anne Schofield says. 'We get daily support … it has helped us tremendously to carry on.' (Cobbs Funeral Home)

This will be the first Christmas the Schofields spend without Rebecca.

Anne Schofield said family members have been taking their grief one day at a time, but they've had a lot of support.

"When you lose a loved one … after the funeral and a couple weeks after the death, people go back to their lives. They go back to their routine, and you're kind of left there holding your grief.

"Well, we haven't been left holding our grief. We get daily support … it has helped us tremendously to carry on."