New Brunswick sees growing number of people becoming Realtors

Amanda Ryan wanted a career where she could put her business and people skills to use. She closed her cleaning business of seven years and in June of last year became a Realtor.

"You're part of something really special," Ryan said in an interview. "You don't buy homes every day. That's going to be the home that people live in. They're going to make memories here. They're going to have families, they're going to have birthdays and Christmases.

"So to be able to hand that key to someone and say, 'Congratulations, this is your new home,' it's a huge thrill."

Ryan, with Keller Williams Capital Realty in Moncton, is among hundreds of newly licensed real estate agents in New Brunswick.

Amanda Ryan became a Realtor in the Moncton-area last year. (Jessica Gautreau/Submitted by Amanda Ryan)

Figures from the New Brunswick Real Estate Association show the number of licensed agents remained relatively stable over eight years, ranging from a low of 780 in 2016 up to 930 in 2019.

Then the number climbed to 1,025 at the end of 2020 and again to 1,245 as of December of 2021.

It's an increase Dwayne Hayes is familiar with as the group's director of education and IT systems. It's a role that sees him talking to each prospective agent for a practicum.

Hayes says he can't give a definitive reason for the growth in recent years.

"We don't really track their reasons for coming into this industry." Hayes said. "But you know, it's an exciting industry and people are always looking for a new career opportunity."

Dwayne Hayes, director of education and IT systems with the New Brunswick Real Estate Association, says they've noticed the increase in people becoming Realtors. (CBC)

The growth coincides with a hot housing market. Average home prices across the province climbed sharply in recent years, increasing 25 per cent over the last year to $248,214.

Active listings in December were the lowest in two decades, an association news release says.

Ryan said she suspects the market has influenced people to move into the industry.

"They think there's all this money and all this stuff happening," Ryan said.

Getting listings is almost like getting gold these days. - Amanda Ryan

She said it has made it an interesting time to become a Realtor.

"Getting listings is almost like getting gold these days. Everyone wants to find listings," Ryan said.

It means helping customers navigate multiple offers so they don't overpay.

"It's really great when you do get that signed offer and you get to hand the keys to someone and say 'Here you go.'"

As a new agent, she said it's taken time to build a reputation and see her work pay off, since one deal can take several months.

"You have to be able to accept that it takes a really long time for things — to see the rewards of your work," Ryan said.

Ryan said she's personally been contacted by people who are interested in joining the industry.

The multi-step process includes a mandatory course through the New Brunswick Community College in partnership with the real estate association.

Enrolment in the online course has climbed from 178 in the 2016-17 school year to 574 in 2020-21, according to NBCC.

For those considering the job, Ryan said it can look easy from the outside.

"People are quite surprised at how difficult it can be to learn" because there's so much involved in the legal contracts, Ryan said.