RCMP want to talk to witness following incident outside of Moncton bar

Codiac Regional RCMP are looking for a witness to a recent incident outside Lexi's Lounge in Moncton.

A woman fell while walking on the sidewalk outside of the bar around 6 a.m. on July 24.

A witness to the incident, who was with the woman at the time she fell, said a man driving a dark green pickup truck stopped to check on the woman. He offered the witness and woman a drive home.

The pair accepted and were dropped off at their destination shortly after.

Ambulance New Brunswick and members Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a woman in medical distress at a home on Norwood Drive at around 7 p.m. that same day.

The woman was taken to hospital and died two days later.

"At this time, this is not a criminal investigation," Sgt. Mathieu Roy of Codiac Regional RCMP said in a news release.

"However, we do need to establish the sequence of events that happened outside the bar so we can determine if it was a factor in the medical episode later that day."

The RCMP are hoping to speak with the man driving the vehicle. He is described as being older with a beard.

"You are not in trouble," said Roy. "We need you to reach out, though, so that we can get as much information as we can about what occurred."

Police have obtained surveillance footage that matches the vehicle described as a dark green two-door Chevrolet pickup between 2000 and 2006.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have been at the intersection of Reade Street and Mountain Road between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on July 24 and witnessed the incident or may have video footage of the area.

Codiac Regional RCMP are asking those with information to call 506-857-2400 or provide details anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.